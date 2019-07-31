An Axtell-area man charged with burning down his mobile home last month, and who authorities say threatened to burn down the homes of family members, was indicted Wednesday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted 26-year-old Zachery James Barfield on a first-degree felony arson charge in a July 6 fire that destroyed his mobile home in the 400 block of Beaver Lake Road.
Barfield's attorney, Mark Morris, declined comment on his indictment.
According to court records, McLennan County sheriff's deputies responded to a fire on Beaver Lake Road about 11:15 a.m. Deputies discovered that Barfield went to a family member's home while his home was burning.
"We also spoke (with a family member) and she said that she heard a loud knock on the door and she answered it," according to arrest documents. "It was ... Zachery Barfield who lives in the house behind theirs on property, which is 437 Beaver Lake Road. She said he had a black axe and what she thought was a machete in his hands."
Barfield asked her what was wrong and if she was home alone, court documents state. She asked him what was wrong.
She tried to calm Barfield, but he complained about hearing "white noise," became upset and told her to get out of her house because he was going to burn it down, deputies reported.
"He (Barfield) told her to get her purse and get (her son) and get out because he already burned up the house in the back and now he is going to burn down this house," the affidavit states. "(The family member) said she tried to shut the door, but he put his foot in the door and told her not to shut the door."
The woman went to get her 12-year-old son and yelled for her older son to get his gun, the affidavit states. The woman's older son had a brief standoff with Barfield before he left the home.
Deputies found Barfield outside the home with a lighter in his pock. They also found an ax and a Bowie knife in front of his burned home, records state.
Barfield remains in the McLennan County Jail under $500,000 bond.