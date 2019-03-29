Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY. CHILD ABDUCTION - AMBER ALERT THE MATAGORDA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR JAZIAHA WILLIAMS, BLACK, FEMALE, 13 YEARS OLD, BORN OCTOBER, 20, 2005, HEIGHT 5 FEET 3 INCHES, 140 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES. THE CHILD WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN MARKHAM, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE MATAGORDA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 979-245-5526. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS MATAGORDA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 9 7 9 - 2 4 5 - 5 5 2 6.