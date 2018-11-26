Kennedy cousin asks court to refuse appeal on his conviction

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2013 file photo, Michael Skakel reacts to being granted bail during his bond hearing at Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. The state Supreme Court vacated Skakel's conviction in the bludgeoning death of Martha Moxley in their Greenwich neighborhood in 1975, when they were teenagers. Skakel's lawyer filed the request Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to refuse to hear Connecticut prosecutors' arguments that his murder conviction should be reinstated. (Bob Luckey/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)