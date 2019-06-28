Judge: Man's 'I'm sorry' video can be used in murder trial

In this March 12, 2018, file photo, Willie Cory Godbolt listens during his arraignment in Brookhaven, Miss. Jurors will be allowed to hear what a Mississippi man told a reporter on video as he was arrested in the killings of eight people. A judge ruled that Godbolt’s statements, including saying “I’m sorry” that a deputy was killed, will be admissible at his trial in February, the Daily Leader reported Friday, June 28, 2019. Godbolt is charged with killing the deputy, his own mother-in-law and six others at three houses in May 2017.