Hearing set for men charged in Georgia teacher's slaying

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2006, file photo, teacher Tara Grinstead is displayed on a billboard in Ocilla, Ga. A hearing has been set to determine how a case will proceed against two men accused in the slaying a high school teacher who vanished 13 years ago. The Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, hearing will determine if most charges should be dropped against the men because too much time has passed since former beauty queen Tara Grinstead’s disappearance. (AP Photo/Elliott Minor, File)