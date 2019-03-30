Thai king strips fugitive ex-PM Thaksin of royal decorations

FILE - In this March 9, 2016, file photo, Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra responds to questions during a interview in New York. Thailand's king has stripped fugitive former Prime Minister Thaksin of his royal decorations, citing his 2008 flight to escape serving a two-year prison term on a conflict of interest conviction and other legal cases against him. Thai media reported that the Royal Command from King Maha Vajiralongkorn was published Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Royal Gazette.