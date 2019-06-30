Japan to toughen restrictions on exports to South Korea

This April 26, 2019, photo shows Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry building in Tokyo. Japan is imposing further restrictions on exports to South Korea, citing a decline in "relations of international trust" between the Asian neighbors. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said a review soliciting public comments starts Monday, July 1, 2019, on the move to effectively remove South Korea from a list of so-called "white nations" that have minimum restrictions on trade.