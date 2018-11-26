FDA says it will overhaul criticized medical device system

FILE - This combination of Aug. 25, 2018 photos shows demonstration models of implantable neurostimulators, top row from left, the Medtronic Intellis and the Boston Scientific Spectra WaveWriter SCS. Bottom row from left are the Abbott/St. Jude's Proclaim 7 Implantable Pulse Generator and Proclaim DRG Implantable Pulse Generator. US health officials said Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, they plan to overhaul the nation’s decades-old system for approving most medical devices, which has long been criticized by experts for failing to catch problems with risky implants and medical instruments. (AP Photos/Mary Altaffer, File)