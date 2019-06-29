Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK. THE EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR LEONARDO ORTEGA...A WHITE MALE WHO IS 8 YEARS OLD. HIS DATE OF BIRTH IS JUNE 3...2011. HE IS 3 FEET 9 INCHES TALL AND HIS WEIGHT IS 65 POUNDS. HE HAS BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES AND IS BELIEVED TO BE WEARING A WHITE SHIRT...UNDERWEAR AND NAVY BLUE CROCS. THE EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR MATIAS CARRILLO WHO IS A WHITE MALE...HE IS 2 YEARS OLD WITH A DATE OF BIRTH OF AUGUST 5...2016. HE IS 3 FEET TALL AND HIS WEIGHT IS 50 POUNDS. HE HAS BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES AND IS WEARING A GRAY ONESIE. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR JUSTIN CARRILLO. HE IS A WHITE MALE...26 YEARS OLD WITH A DATE OF BIRTH MAY 17...1993. HE IS 5 FEET 10 INCHES TALL AND HE WEIGHTS 190 POUNDS. HE HAS BROWN HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. HE ALSO HAS A SHORT BEARD AND IS BELIEVED TO BE IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A BLACK 2003 HYUNDAI ELANTRA WITH A TEXAS LICENSE PLATE NUMBER OF K Y R 4 5 6 2. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN EL PASO, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THESE CHILDREN TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 915-832-4400.