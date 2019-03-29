Credit union liquidated as manager charged with embezzlement

FILE - This May 10, 2017, file photo, shows the CBS logo at their broadcast center in New York. A credit union that serves employees of CBS has been liquidated as one of its long-time managers faces charges of embezzling $40 million from the institution over a nearly 20-year period. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles said Friday, March 29, 2019, that 62-year-old Edward Rostohar of Studio City was arrested March 12 and charged in connection with embezzling money from the CBS Employees Federal Credit Union to fund a gambling habit, buy luxury cars and watches and travel by jet.