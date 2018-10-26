Holding signs that said, "No More Silence, End Violence Against Women" and "Hear Her, Protect Her," a crowd of more than 70 protesters Friday gathered at the McLennan County courthouse to urge a judge to reject a plea bargain for a former Baylor University fraternity president accused of sexual assault.
The protesters, mostly Baylor University students, held signs and waved at cars passing the courthouse in an attempt to raise awareness about sexual violence and protest a deal to give deferred probation to Jacob Walter Anderson, 23, of Garland. The protests lasted from noon to 5 p.m., with rotating groups of eight to 10 protesters.
Anderson, former president of Baylor’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity, remains free on bail after his Oct. 15 no-contest plea to a lesser, third-degree felony charge of unlawful restraint.
As part of the plea bargain, prosecutor Hilary LaBorde agreed to dismiss four counts of sexual assault against Anderson, who agreed to get counseling and pay a $400 fine. The plea offer would not require him to register as a sex offender.
Strother will review a background report compiled by the probation department before deciding what he will do. He has scheduled a hearing for Dec. 10. The judge told Anderson that he can withdraw his no-contest plea and go to trial in the event the judge rejects the plea agreement.
The judge declined to discuss the protest Friday, but his staff has said his office has been flooded with emails, letters and phone calls in the days following Anderson's no contest plea.
Baylor student Sierra Smith, a 22-year-old journalism major from Arlington, created the Facebook page for Friday's protest and has worked with others in a letter-writing and online petition campaign that has garnered almost 50,000 signatures from people asking the judge to reject Anderson's deal.
"I think it is important to show the survivor that she has people who believe in her and that there are people who don't agree and want the judge to reject the plea deal," Smith said. "I think the strongest way to send that message is to have people visibly go out and demonstrate a visible opinion."
When asked what she knows about the facts of the case, Smith said, "I know Jacob has been indicted on four counts and the victim wants to go to trial, and I think that is all I need to know."
Paige Hardy, a Baylor senior religion and public relations major from San Antonio, said if the group assembled there Friday can make even one sexual assault survivor feel "more loved, more heard and more accepted," their efforts would be worth it.
"In this particular case, the girl who reported did everything right," said Hardy, president of "It's On Us BU," a group dedicated to increasing awareness of sexual assault on college campuses. "I have met 25 to 30 sexual assault survivors and I've never met anyone who did as much as she has.
"We live in this Christian purity culture saying no sex is good sex. A lot of times, there is this shame associated with sexuality and rape, and a lot of students I see on campus have that shame kind of inbred to who they are. They don't want to talk about rape because they don't want their parents to find out or their friends to find out and they don't want to be branded a slut or someone who has not waited until marriage. ... But when we have the few who are brave enough to survive this onslaught, we have to support them."
The first protest in the Anderson case was lodged last month by the victim and her parents through a motion filed by their attorney, Vic Feazell, a former McLennan County district attorney. The family said they feel betrayed by the district attorney’s office and are disappointed that they were not included more in the progression of the case.
The family is urging Strother to deny the plea agreement.
Kris Cervantes, pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Waco, said she attended the protest to support the woman's desire to have her day in court.
"I think that any time we can show tangible signs of support for women who are experiencing not only the trauma of rape but also the trauma of the legal system, it is really important to do so," Cervantes said. "It is important to me. I want to support women, or men, who have been sexually assaulted, and I think it is important that I be here. I am also impressed with how strong this victim must be to go through that and clamor for that, and I want to support her."
LaBorde, the assistant district attorney who is handling Anderson's case, and First Assistant District Attorney Robert Moody declined comment on the protest Friday, saying they cannot comment on pending cases.