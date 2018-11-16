Army veterans Michelle Mansell (right) and Pamela Wiggins ride adaptive cycles on the newly painted basketball and tennis courts at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco. Members of the 36th Engineering Brigade at Fort Hood volunteered over two weekends to repaint the courts, including stenciling green seals honoring each military branch. Veterans with the VA's Adaptive Sports Clinic participated in the courts' unveiling Friday.
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open