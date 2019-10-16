Concerts
Waco Symphony Orchestra with pianist Drew Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hall; $60, $45 and $40, $20 for students.
KB with Gawvi, 8 p.m. Thursday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $20.
★ David Dunn with More Than Sparrows, 8 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
★ Stoney LaRue, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Carrie Newcomer and Gary Walters, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lake Shore Baptist Church, 5801 Bishop Drive; $25.
★ Manifest Destiny’s Child and Married With Sea Monsters, Texas Music Cafe and Keep Waco Loud, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $10.
Zach Winters, 8 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
★ Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
MCC Faculty Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, McLennan Community College’s Music & Theatre Arts Building.
Baylor Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
Upcoming
Josh Turner featuring MamaDear, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$69.
Trumpeter Kana Madarame, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Spin Connection show with The DiMaggios, Rad Dragon, Zet Zero, Uncle Brother, Dead Horse Creek, Rewound and The Butts, 6-11 p.m. Oct. 25, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5. Costume contest.
Mike Ryan with Tanner Fenoglio, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Keep Waco Loud Halloween Mash-N-Bash with After The Fact, Just Another Monster, Rebel Flesh, Saturday Nite Shockers, Giblet Head, 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road; $7.
John Baumann, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $10.
Steve Dansby Band, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Mike and the Moonpies, 10 p.m. Oct. 26, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $12 and $15.
Los Garcia Brothers, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 27, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $12.
Waco Jazz Orchestra, “The Jazz Toons Concert,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Waco Community Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Michael Jackson tribute, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, VIP $50.
Mike Mains and The Branches, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.Mike Herrera: Songs and Stories, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
Ian Moore, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Bellamy Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $35, sold out.
Revolution de Amor Tributo a Mana, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Patsy Cline tribute with Lisa Layne, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39-$19.
Noah Gundersen, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Veterans Salute with John McAnally, Megan Brucker, Bridgett Huffhines and Joyce Marek, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older, half price for veterans. Advance tickets available at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
The Gray Havens with Wilder Atkins, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12, VIP $37.
Pat Travers Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Movin’ Melvin Brown, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Willow City, 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.
Jon Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Radney Foster, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Wynonna and The Big Noise Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$59.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Local bands
Frank Exum and Stephany Chavira, Sip ‘N Shop event, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Dave Wild Duo and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Friday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), 8-11 p.m. Friday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Branded Heart, West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, 45 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Bobby Dean, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Dave Wild and Lee “Sparky” Thomason (jazz), 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Nothin’ Serious, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Saturday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Midtown Playboys, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Out of the Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Upcoming
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Midnight Mustangs, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, Oct. 25, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
George Dearborne, 9 p.m. Oct. 26, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Boot Scootin Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7-9 p.m. Nov. 2, Clay Pot Restaurant, 416 Franklin Ave.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club and Veterans Remembrance, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Kelly Spinks, 9 p.m. Nov. 9, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Jake Hooker, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 21 Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
On stage
“Music, Magic . . . and Murder,” InSite Shakespeare Studio, 7 p.m. Thursday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $10, $6 students/ seniors.
“The Drowsy Chaperone,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 24-26, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 26-27, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday, Saturday evening and Sunday matinee, $18 and $16 for Thursday evening and Saturday matinee.
“Sarah, Plain & Tall,” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.; $12 and $7.
★ Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring Waco Warp shadowcast, 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16 and $15, $5.50 for props bag.
Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast, Waco Civic Theatre, midnight Oct. 25-26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.
”The Sound of Music,” Christian Youth Theater of Waco, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, MCC Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.
Art
“Goddess: A Celebration of the Sacred Feminine,” through Oct. 31, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
“The Age of Mechanical Reproduction,” through Nov. 10, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. “Finding the Universe in Oaxaca: Textiles, Photographs,” Tuesday -Dec. 22. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
★ Liz Mitchell: C7 Solo Exhibition,” 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, 4-7 p.m Monday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Artist talk, 6 p.m. Monday.
“Ekphrasis: Veracity,” various Austin Avenue storefronts in downtown Waco through October. Nov. 1, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Nov. 2, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2-6 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
★ Silobration, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.; concert with Johnnyswim and Josh Garrels, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; $40.
★ Author Stephen Harrigan (“Big Wonderful Thing: A History Of Texas”), 7 p.m. Thursday, Fabled Bookshop, 215 S. Fourth St.
★ Analog Waco: “Music Speaks” with Thomas Csorba, 8-10 p.m. Friday, Brotherwell Brewery, 400 Bridge St.
Children’s Garden Fair, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Deadzone and Texas Chainsaw Nightmare haunted houses, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in October, 14656 N. Interstate 35.
Outre Cabaret drag show, 9 p.m. Oct. 30, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
Book talk and signing by author Brian Kilmeade (“Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers”), 4-6 p.m. Nov. 9, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Free with free book given to first 150 families to attend.
“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Jan. 5, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters is “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “Zombieland 2: Double Tap.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
