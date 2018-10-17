Concerts
★ The Toadies, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Vibro Kings, 7-10 p.m. Friday,, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Fight For Five with Bart Crow, Josh Ward, Gordon Collier Band, Huser Brothers Band, Fangdango and Joel Wood, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle; $20 at gate, $20 cooler fee, $5 for children 11 and younger.
Ballou Family Benefit with Rodney Pyeatt, Tim Allen’s Bluestime, Tea Aguilar, Jessica Ann Lewis, the Brazos Brothers, Chris Perez and others, 2 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
★ Haggard & Jones (Noel and Ben Haggard, Georgette Jones), 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45 and $50.
★ Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $8 and $13.
Organ Celebration with Kiyo and Chiemi Watanabe, 4 p.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.; free.
Waco Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Baylor Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; free.
★ U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free, but tickets required. Tickets available at McCrary Music Building or by calling 710-3571.
Upcoming
Gary P. Nunn and Lee Roy Parnell, 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $25.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Parker McCollum, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Benefit for Ernesto Fraga with After Midnight, Conjunto Villarial, Maxey Bustamante and DJ Augie, noon-11 p.m. Oct. 27, Mutualista Hall, 2214 S. 15th St. Taco plates $8 per plate from noon to 6:30 p.m. with music from 6 to 11 p.m.
Braden Guess and the Jean Wranglers, Sip ’n’ Swirl, 8 p.m. Oct. 27, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
McLennan Community College Chorale, 6 p.m. Oct. 28, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St.
Baylor A Cappella Choir, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; free.
Waco Community Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Baylor Men’s Choir and Women’s Choir, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; free.
Michael Jackson Tribute Show with Danny Dash Andrews, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $50 and $20.
Baylor Halloween Organ concert, 9-10 p.m. Oct. 31, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; free.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60 and $25.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Salute to Veterans, featuring Classie Ballou, Bruce Carbonara, John McAnally and Kendra Remedios, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. $14, $12 senior s, free for veterans with ID. Tickets at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music. Call 755-7257.
David Allan Coe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Michael Martin Murphey, Nov. 3, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $25 , $50 reserved.
Noah Gunderson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.; $40 in advance, $45 day of show.
The Traveling Red River Songwriters (Walt Wilkins, Josh Grider, Susan Gibson, Drew Kennedy, Kelley Mickwee), 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Waco Hippo- drome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Bobby Bridger, “Songs and Tales from ‘A Ballad Of The West,’ ” 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Bigg Robb, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Club Junction 84, 6512 Woodway Drive; $20, available at Floyd’s Audio Capitol and Marilyn’s Gift Gallery.
Soprano Marjorie Owens, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jones Concert Hall, Bay lor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 BU students, faculty and staff.
Tracy Byrd, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $20.
Texas Country Gentlemen, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, Temple Cultural Activ- ities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple; $15, $10 senior adults and students.
Central Texas Choral Society, “It Takes Two, Baby! Beethoven and Brahms,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with trumpeter Chris Botti, 8 p.m. Nov. 15, Waco Hall; $125 to $50.
The Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
Pianists Donald Balmos and Gail Wade, Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Johnny Bush, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
David Phelps, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $20, reserved seating $30, Artist Circle seats $40, VIP $100.
Michael Martin Murphey, 25th anniversary Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $30.
Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Kayla Ray and the Standards, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), Sip ’n’ Swirl, 8 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Melinda Adams Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Upcoming
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Oct. 26, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
WACONY Quintet, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Clean Slate, Halloween party, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
Cami Maki, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Pat McKee and Tram Kelly, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Karem Shrine Halloween Dance, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 27, 400 Karem Circle.
Chuck Jennings/Lars Haake Duo (jazz), 8 p.m. Oct. 27, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bubba Haze, Halloween party, 8 p.m. Oct. 27, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 1, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Dam Moore Boys, 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Bill and Phil Show, USMC Birthday Celebration, 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 28, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
On stage
“Stepping Stones 1918, 1968, 2018,” McLennan Community College theater and music students, 9:35 and 11:10 a.m. Thursday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Stand-Up Comedy in Costume with Michael McBrine, Oct. 28, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” Lake Whitney Arts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 7 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 2 p.m. Nov. 4 and 11, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” Moscow Ballet, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt.
“Signor Deluso” and “Trouble In Tahiti,” Baylor Opera Theater, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-7, 2 p.m. Nov. 11, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $5 for students.
“American Hero,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10, Music and Theatre Arts Theatre, McLennan Community College.
“Once,” Waco Civic Theatre, Nov. 9-10 and 15-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“Elf, Jr. — The Musical,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, , Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12 and $8.
“The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Hall; $65 to $40.
Art exhibits
★ “UnBound Art,” through Oct. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. “Keys To Collaboration,” exhibit closing, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 29.
★ “John James Audubon: Life, Work & Legacy,” through Nov. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Free.
“Writing On The Wall,” through Nov. 17, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. “An Evening With Brian Greif,” 6-7 p.m. Nov. 16; $12. “Coffee and Closing Thoughts,” 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 17; $5.
Meet & Catch Up, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Brazos Fine Art Show and Gala, Nov. 9-11, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive. Gala is 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 9.
“Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” through Nov. 18, Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Etc.
“Sitting Up With The Dead: Victorian Funeral and Spiritualism Midnight Tour,” 11 p.m. Saturday, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; $20.
Deadzone and Chainsaw Nightmare Haunted Houses, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. nightly Oct. 26-31, Exit 345, I-35; $22, $13 ages 10 and younger.
Veterans and War Exhibit, through Nov. 10, History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St., West. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Free.
★ Brazos Forum, “Kaleidoscope: A World Of Wonder” featuring speakers GB Cornucopia, Rosie Grayborn, Paul Miller and David A. Smith, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $130 for non-members, $90 for members, meal reservation deadline is Thursday.
★ Silobration , 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. After-hours concert with Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, sold out.
Author Julia Walsh (“Surviving the Life”), 6-7 p.m. Oct. 26, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Fright Night at the Rite 2.0, 7 p.m. Oct. 26 (adults only, $25) and 4 p.m.-midnight Oct. 27 (family night, $8), Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; tickets at purplepass.com/#175169 and purplepass.com/#175663.
Dallas Museum of Art curator Nichole Myers, 2018 Allbritton Art Institute lecture, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Paul Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, Baylor University.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “The Hate U Give” and “Halloween (2018).”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.