Concerts
Night Traveler and The Shortlist, 7 p.m. Thursday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $15.
H Waco Symphony Orchestra with trumpeter Chris Botti, 8 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hall; $125 to $50.
Eka and Kae Duo (violinist Eka Gogichashvili and pianist Kae Hosoda-Ayer), 6 p.m. Friday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall; free.
H The Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
H Pianists Donald Balmos and Gail Wade, Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Friday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Ryan Thomas and Cosmic Contract, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $7.
Baylor VirtuOSO, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
Pat Green with Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Johnny Bush, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Shotgun Rider, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $12.
H “I Am A King” Michael Jackson Tribute, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Kimberly Kelly, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Upcoming
Rob Holbert Group, 7-11 p.m. Nov. 23, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Baylor Singing Seniors, 5 p.m. Nov. 25, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.
Moe Bandy, 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Waco Hippodrome; $49 and $39.
David Ramirez with Thomas Csorba, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $18 and $15.
American Aquarium, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Waco Hippodrome; $25 and $15.
The Stars Over Texas Jamboree 100th show Christmas Edition featuring Rick Buckner, Teresa Byford, Raini Rae, Baylor Singing Seniors and Faith Temple Baptist Praise Team, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr. $14, $12 for age 65 and over. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.
David Phelps, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, First Woodway Baptist, 101 Ritchie Road, $20, reserved seating $30, Artist Circle seats $40, VIP $100.
Michael Martin Murphey, 25th anniversary Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $30.
Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Brian and Jeremy, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Friday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Eddy.
David Duran and Rushin Steele, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.; free.
Sundae Drivers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Danny Ragland, (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish, 8 p.m. Saturday, Brass Rail, 3200 N. 19th St.
Upcoming
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Shotgun Josephine, 8 p.m. Nov. 23, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jayme Wade, 8 p.m. Nov. 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 28, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Backroads, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings, Dave Wild and Ed Taylor (jazz), “A Love Supreme” and other spiritually inspired jazz, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Midnight Mustangs, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Brainbell Janglers Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 8, Rocky’s Roadhouse Bar, 926 S. Lacy Drive; free.
Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
On stage
H “Once,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday , 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Sundays.
“Elf, Jr. — The Musical,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12 and $8.
H Stand-Up Comedy with Lawrence Rosales, Caryn Carson, Same Kumpe, Ralph Barbosa, Johnathan Wilson, Ruth Banks, Stephen Neil Gammill, Elias Ashley, TJ Partridge and host Mike McBrine, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave. 21 and older.
“A Doublewide, Texas Christmas,” Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre, dinner theater 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 24, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton. $45 dinner and show, $15 non-dinner shows.
Chico Bean and Karlous Miller, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Nov. 24, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; tickets $30, $45 VIP, available online at popup.seatengine.com or by calling 310-596-0500.
“Ice Glen,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Hall; $65 to $40.
Carlos Mencia, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $35 VIP, $25 general admission, available online at popup.seatengine.com.
Art exhibits
Dia de los Muertos Ofrenda and Art Exhibit, through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
“Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” through Sunday, Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays
Etc.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” “Instant Family” and “Widows.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.