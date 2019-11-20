Concerts
Baylor Early Music Ensembles, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Baylor University’s Armstrong Browning Library.
Baylor Brass Chamber Ensembles, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave.
H Josh Ward with Jarrod Morris, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Old Paths Quartet, 4 p.m. Saturday, Faith Baptist Church, 1102 S. 51st St., Temple; $20, available online at crimsonriverministries.com.
Josh Grider with Russell Boyd, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
H A cappella quartet Southern Stride, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple; $15, $10 for senior adults and students, available online at cacarts.org.
Baylor Symphonic Band and Baylor Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Upcoming
Clay Hollis, 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Wade Bowen with Shae Abshier, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Baylor Singing Seniors, “Sing We Now Of Christmas,” 4 p.m. Dec. 5, Baylor University’s Armstrong Browning Library, and 4 p.m. Dec. 8, First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Ave.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Christmas edition featuring Doug and Linda Hughes, Raini and Stormi Rae, The Starlettes featuring Glenda Cheek and Tracy Mueck, the Baylor Singing Seniors and the Robinson Church of Christ Praise Team, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students, free for those younger than 12.
“A Baylor Christmas” with Baylor Choirs and Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-6 and 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; tickets $25, available online at baylor.edu/tickets.
Highlander Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Radney Foster, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum, Naughty and Nice Tour, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Wynonna and The Big Noise Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$59.
Shane & Shane and Phil Wickham, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 7, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.; sold out.
Kolby Cooper, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Kody West, 10 p.m. Dec. 7, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $12 and $15 at outhousetickets.com.
Backyard Christmas Concert with Josh Huser, Lauren January, Eric Huggins, John Dempsy, Jessica Lewis and Clinton Bon Slaughter, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Waco Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Baylor Chamber Singers Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10, Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library.
Waco Community Band, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
“The Nutcracker,” Ballet Frontier of Texas and Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Waco Hall; $60-$40.
Sing-Along Messiah, 6 p.m. Dec. 15, Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave.
Gimbles Family Christmas with Katie Shore, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, $15 and $10.
Hayden Haddock, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Waylon Jennings & Lefty Frizzell Tribute, 7 p.m. Dec. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$29.
Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
Brett Hendrix Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Extraco Events Center.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $85-50.
Jon Wolfe, Roger Creager and Kevin Fowler, Jan. 18, Extraco Events Center.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Waco Hippodrome; $55-35.
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Kayla Ray, 7 p.m. Thursday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 8 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Jennifer Pisarcik with Jon Fox, 8 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine and Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Oxford Comma, 8-10 p.m. Friday, Southern Roots Brewing, 217-219 N. Eighth St.
Max and Lynette, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Graham Wilkinson, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Jennifer Piscarcik with Jon Fox, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
35 South, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 N. Robinson Drive.
Backroads Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Guitarist Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Ed Leonard, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Gordon Collier Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.
Cody Purvis, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Faster Horses, 9 p.m. Nov. 30, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), Christmas show, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.
DW Blues Band, 8-11 p.m. Dec. 7, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
“Piano Man” Russell Boyd, 9 p.m. Dec. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Dec. 13, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Weldon Henson, 9 p.m. Dec. 14, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Jennifer Piscarcik with Jon Fox, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 19, Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Jennifer Piscarcik with Jon Fox, 8 p.m. Dec. 20, Southern Roots Brewing, 217-219 N. Eighth St.
John Dempsy and the Honeybees, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 21, La Fiesta, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Jennifer Piscarcik with Jon Fox, 8-11 p.m. Dec. 21, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Dec. 21, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Dec. 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
The Debonairs, 9 p.m. Dec. 28, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
On stage
“A Christmas Carol,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; sold out, but waiting list available.
Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 5-8, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive; $10 and $8.
“The Most Wonderful Show of the Year,” musical revue, Dec. 12-15, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive; $15 and $5.
“Ebenezer’s Christmas,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10, $8 for those 12 years and younger.
“The Sound of Music,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, MCC Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
William Lee Martin — The Nutcracker: A Christmas Comedy Spectacular, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$25.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.
Art
“Finding the Universe in Oaxaca: Textiles, Photographs,” through Dec. 22, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Ekphrasis: Veracity,” through November, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“Charles Wallis: Expressionist Landscapes,” through Dec. 29, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
Etc.
H Authors Greg Garrett and Sabrina Fountain (“The Courage To See”), 7 p.m. Thursday, Fabled Bookshop and Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
H Movie at the Mural and Mural Plaque Dedication, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Clinic, 1911 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; free screening of “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” at 6 p.m.
Homestead Heritage Fair, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Homestead Craft Village, 608 Dry Creek Road.
Christmas at the Silos, Dec. 6-7 and 13-14, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. Concert by Shane & Shane and Phil Wickham, 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 7, concert by Drew and Ellie Holcomb, 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 14; concerts sold out.
Waco Wonderland, 5-10 p.m. Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 7 and noon-6 p.m. Dec. 8, Heritage Square. Christmas tree lighting and fireworks, 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Christmas parade, 10 a.m. Dec. 7.
Christmas on the Brazos, “Songs of the Season,” 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Historic Waco Foundation historic homes; $20 for all three houses. Candlelight tours, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13. Breakfast with Santa, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 14, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
“Spirited: Temperence, Prohibition and Soda Pop,” through Jan. 7, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission $10; $8 for senior adults, students, military and teachers; $6 for children 4 years and younger.
“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Jan. 5, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Frozen II,” “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” and “21 Bridges.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
