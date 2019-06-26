Concerts
★ Ryan Thomas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; $25.
Little Joe y La Familia, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. Thursday, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage.
Lorrie Morgan, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $49.
★ Jeff and Sheri Easter, 7 p.m. Friday, Mary Alice Marshall Auditorium, Temple College, Temple; $25 for Artist Circle, $22 general admission.
Matt Cline Band (Americana), 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery); $20.
★ Van Wilks (blues guitar), Burgers & Blues event, 7 p.m. Saturday, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $30 includes food and drink.
Prophets & Outlaws, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
★ When Forever Ends, Bloodlines and Relent, 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Upcoming
Fourth on the Brazos with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 5-9:30 p.m. July 4, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley; free.
The Gimbles, 6-9 p.m. July 4, President’s Suite, McLane Stadium; tickets $48, $30 for children 5-12 and $15 for 4 and younger, and include a dinner buffet. Tickets available online at thegimbles.com. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Powerman 5000, 8:30 p.m. July 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
“Back in Black” AC/DC tribute, 8:30 p.m. July 5, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Selena the Tribute, 8:30 p.m. July 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m. July 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $19.
Stars Over Texas Jubilee, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott as Elvis, John McAnally, Royce Montgomery and Glenda Cheek, Marc Nichelson, J.R. Sanchez and the new Starlettes, 7 p.m. July 11, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for age 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library. Preshow at 6:45 p.m. with winners of Gatesville young talent search.
“The Carpenters Tribute Concert,” 7 p.m. July 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Statesboro Revue, 8:30 p.m. July 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Josh Grider and Drew Kennedy, 7 p.m. July 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $20.
T.G. Sheppard, 9 p.m. July 13, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
Benefit show with The Roommates, 7-11 p.m. July 17, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. July 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
Koe Wetzel with Chris Colston, 8:30 p.m. July 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $22 and $17.
“Bee Gees Gold: A Tribute to the Bee Gees,” 7 p.m. July 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Adam Hood, 8:30 p.m. July 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Elvis tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. July 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Hank Williams Jr., 8 p.m. July 20, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $100 to $42.
Cody Canada with Tanner Fenoglio, 8:30 p.m. July 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Johnny Lee, 7 p.m. July 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Malpass Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
“One: The Only Tribute to Metallica” with Avenue Rage, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $34 to $26.
Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $29.
Shinyribs, Wade Bowen, William Clark Green and Josh Abbott, Margarita & Salsa Festival, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 in advance, $35 day of show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 5.
Frank Sinatra tribute with Dave Halston and comedy ventriloquist Mark Merchant, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Swan Song — Led Zeppelin Tribute, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Local bands
Dave Wild Duo (jazz), 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $5.
Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45-10:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
The Fox and The Crow with Lexxi Garza and Cody Beck, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Austin’s on the Avenue, 719 Austin Ave.
Mike Stanley Band, 9:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7 p.m. July 4, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Dam Moore Boys, 7 p.m. July 5, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Venus Envy, 7-10 p.m. July 5, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Scratch 3 (rock), 9 p.m. July 6, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. July 6, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Junior Gordon, 10 p.m. July 6, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 9, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Venus Envy, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 10, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 11, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat, 7 p.m. July 12, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Bubba Westly, 10 p.m. July 13, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 16, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7-10 p.m. July 17, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 18, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 8 p.m. July 20, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Nasty Habits, 8:30 p.m. July 20, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 23, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 25, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. July 26, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Venus Envy, 7-10 p.m. July 27, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. July 27, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bubba Westly, 10 p.m. July 27, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam, 7-9:30 p.m. July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 1, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Venus Envy, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 8, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Venus Envy, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
★ “Grillin’, Chillin’ and Killin’ ” murder mystery, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday and July 13, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50.
“With Love and a Major Organ,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Theater 11, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15.
“Annie Kids” and “Frozen Jr.,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10 at wacochildrenstheatre.org, $12 at the door.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 and $10.
Red, White and Improv, 8:30 p.m. July 5-6, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. July 19, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available at popup.seatengine.com.
Art
Cultivate Days, Thursday through Sunday, Cultivate 712, 712 Austin Ave. Thursday: Yoga with Shar’ron Boren, noon; Ballet for Grownups, 6:30 p.m. Friday: Oil painting with Sean Oswald, 10 a.m.; Indigo workshop, 6 p.m. Saturday: Oil painting with Sean Oswald, 10 a.m.; Modern dance workshop, 11 a.m.; Drawing with Katie Ward, 1 p.m.; Slab clay with Black Oak Pottery, 3 p.m. Sunday: Sunday Family Fest, 1-5 p.m.
“Ty Nathan Clark: Lost, Recovered and Remaining,” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Sarah Weatherly: Alive: Painting People + Places That Awaken Hope,” through Saturday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Édouard Leon Cortès,” through Aug. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Art Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Waco Cattle Baron’s Ball with A Thousand Horses, 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $150 to $350, available online at centraltexascattlebaronsball.org.
Out and Proud Dance, Waco Pride Network celebrates Stonewall 50th anniversary, 7 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $5, students free at eventbrite.com.
Garden Bros. Circus, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Open Range Cowboy Arena, 582 F.M. 1713, Whitney; $26 general admission, $10 for children.
United We Stand Concert, sponsored by Free and Equal Elections Foundation, more than a dozen bands and speakers, 6-10 p.m. July 4-5 and noon-10 p.m. July 6, Knead Peace, 10465 Farm-to-Market Road 2410, Belton; $5 suggested donation, military/veterans and students free.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12. Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Party, 7-10 p.m. July 20, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive; $35, $25 for museum members and Baylor students.
“Coming of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Yesterday” and “Annabelle Comes Home.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.