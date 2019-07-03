Concerts
Fourth on the Brazos with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish Band, and the Waco Community Band, 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley; free.
★ The Gimbles, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, President’s Suite, McLane Stadium; tickets $48, $30 for children 5-12 and $15 for 4 and younger, and include a dinner buffet, available online at thegimbles.com. Doors open at 5 p.m.
★ Powerman 5000, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
★ Back in Black (AC/DC tribute band) with North of Navasota, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Selena the Tribute, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Upcoming
The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m. July 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $19.
Stars Over Texas Jubilee, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott as Elvis, John McAnally, Royce Montgomery and Glenda Cheek, Marc Nichelson, J.R. Sanchez and the new Starlettes, 7 p.m. July 11, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for age 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library. Preshow at 6:45 p.m. with winners of Gatesville young talent search.
“The Carpenters Tribute Concert,” 7 p.m. July 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Statesboro Revue, 8:30 p.m. July 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Josh Grider and Drew Kennedy, 7 p.m. July 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $20.
T.G. Sheppard, 9 p.m. July 13, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
Benefit show with The Roommates, Married With Sea Monsters and The Fox and the Crow, 7-11 p.m. July 17, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. July 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
Koe Wetzel with Chris Colston, 8:30 p.m. July 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $22 and $17.
“Bee Gees Gold: A Tribute to the Bee Gees,” 7 p.m. July 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Adam Hood, 8:30 p.m. July 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Elvis tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. July 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Hank Williams Jr., 8 p.m. July 20, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $100 to $42.
Jake Ward, 8:30 p.m. July 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Cody Canada with Tanner Fenoglio, 8:30 p.m. July 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Johnny Lee, 7 p.m. July 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Benefit show with Texas Style, Gordon Collier Band, Neon Texas, Big Joe Parker, Dustin Terral, 80 Proof Eddie and Steve Dansby Band, noon-8 p.m. Aug. 3, Hewitt Elks Lodge 2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.
Malpass Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
“One: The Only Tribute to Metallica” with Avenue Rage, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $34 to $26.
Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $29.
Shinyribs, Wade Bowen, William Clark Green and Josh Abbott, Margarita & Salsa Festival, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 in advance, $35 day of show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 5.
Dale Watson, 9 p.m. Aug. 24, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Swan Song (Led Zeppelin tribute), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Randy Rogers Band, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Local bands
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7 p.m. Thursday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Dam Moore Boys, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, La Fiesta, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Darrell Ray, 8-11 p.m. Friday, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Deon Q and Joel McCray (R&B/jazz), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Larry Burgin (country), 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Ben Rendek, Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Bobby James & the Gang, Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; shrimp boil at 6 p.m.; $5.
The Ballards, 8 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Far From Reach, 8 p.m. Saturday, Tokio Store, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive, Lacy Lakeview.
35 South (country), 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Scratch 3 (rock), 9 p.m. Saturday, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Junior Gordon, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Upcoming
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 11, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat, 7 p.m. July 12, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. July 12, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Sami Brown, 8 p.m. July 12, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The Derailers, 8:30 p.m. July 12, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Damon Gray, 9 p.m. July 13, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Bubba Westly, 10 p.m. July 13, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 16, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7-10 p.m. July 17, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 18, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. July 19, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30 p.m. July 19, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Route 4 Band, 8:30 p.m. July 19, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 8 p.m. July 20, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Lost Heart Highway, 8 p.m. July 20, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.
Far From Reach, 8 p.m. July 20, Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Nasty Habits, 8:30 p.m. July 20, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Bob Appel, 9 p.m. July 20, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 6-9 p.m. July 21, Sefcik Hall, Seaton; $7.
Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 23, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. July 25, Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, 5601 Crosslake Parkway.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 25, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. July 26, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. July 27, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. July 27, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Ben Rendek, 7 p.m. July 27, Hewitt Elks Lodge 2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. July 27, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Billy Keeble & Texas Pride, 9 p.m. July 27, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Bubba Westly, 10 p.m. July 27, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam, 7-9:30 p.m. July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 1, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Sami Brown, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Bru Coffee, 601 Franklin Ave.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 8, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Truck Stop Gamblers, 10 p.m. Aug. 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Jason Roberts, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
★ Red, White and Improv, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Grillin’, Chillin’ and Killin’ ” murder mystery, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. July 13, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50.
“Matilda,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. July 19-20, 26-27 and 2:30 p.m. July 21 and 28, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive; $20 and $18 for Fridays and Saturdays, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Sundays, available at wacocivictheatre.org.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. July 19, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available at popup.seatengine.com.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7-10 p.m. July 20 Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
Art
“Frida Kahlo: Fountain of Inspiration,” Saturday through Aug. 3, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; $5, $2 for children. Opening reception with music by guitarist Frank Exum, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
“Ty Nathan Clark: Lost, Recovered and Remaining,” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Édouard Leon Cortès,” through Aug. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Art Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
“Healing Waters” exhibit opening, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St.
United We Stand Concert, sponsored by Free and Equal Elections Foundation, more than a dozen bands and speakers, 6-10 p.m. July 4-5 and noon-10 p.m. July 6, Knead Peace, 10465 F.M. 2410, Belton; $5 suggested donation, military/veterans and students free.
House and Family Lecture Series, Historic Waco Foundation, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave; 6:30 p.m. July 16 at Earle-Napier-Kinnaird House, 814 S. Fourth St.; 6:30 p.m. July 23 at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; free.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12. Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Party, 7-10 p.m. July 20, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive; $35, $25 for museum members and Baylor students.
“Coming of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through Wednesday, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Midsommar.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.