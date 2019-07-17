Concerts
H Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
H Koe Wetzel with Chris Colston, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; sold out.
“Bee Gees Gold: A Tribute to the Bee Gees,” 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
H Adam Hood, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Elvis tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
H Hank Williams Jr. with Casey Donahew, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $100 to $42.
H Jake Ward, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Upcoming
Cody Canada with Tanner Fenoglio, 8:30 p.m. July 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Johnny Lee, 7 p.m. July 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with The Classic Voice Ensemble, Ann Harder, The Trinity Trio, Royce Montgomery and the New Horizon Baptist Church Choir, 7 p.m. Aug. 1, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 seniors, $10 students, free for those 11 and younger. Advance tickets available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
Benefit show with Texas Style, Gordon Collier Band, Neon Texas, Big Joe Parker, Dustin Terral, 80 Proof Eddie and Steve Dansby Band, noon-8 p.m. Aug. 3, Hewitt Elks Lodge 2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.
Malpass Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
“One: The Only Tribute to Metallica” with Avenue Rage, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $34 to $26.
Truckstop Gamblers, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $7.
Local bands
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Darrell Ray, 7 p.m. Friday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Branded Heart (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Jayme Wade, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Route 4 Band, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Nothin Serious, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 8 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Lost Heart Highway, 8 p.m. Sat- urday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.
Far From Reach, 8 p.m. Saturday, Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Nasty Habits, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Gordon Collier Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Bob Appel, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sefcik Hall, Seaton; $7.
Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
The Ballards, 6 p.m. July 25, Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, 5601 Crosslake Parkway.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 25, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. July 25, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. July 26, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Tyler Pruitt, 7:30 p.m. July 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Brian & Jeremy, 8 p.m. July 27, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Damn Moore Boys, 6 p.m. July 27, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. July 27, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. July 27, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Ben Rendek, 7 p.m. July 27, Hewitt Elks Lodge 2881, 3896 Old Lorena Road.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. July 27, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Chuck Jennings Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. July 27, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Five Dollar Shake, 9 p.m. July 27, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Billy Keeble & Texas Pride, 9 p.m. July 27, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Bubba Westly, 10 p.m. July 27, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 1, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Sami Brown, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Bru Coffee, 601 Franklin Ave.
Noah Alvarado Duo with Dave Wild, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3, Simply Irresistible, 1018 Austin Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2, Fuzzy’s Tacos, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Justin Cole, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 8, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Aug. 10, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Southern Thunder, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer). 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Skylar & Abraham, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Truck Stop Gamblers, 10 p.m. Aug. 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Cami Maki, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Jason Roberts, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Colton Hawkins and the Standards, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Austin English, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
H “Love And War,” InSite Shakespeare Studios, 7 p.m. Thursday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $12 for adults, $10 for senior adults and students, $7 for children.
“Matilda the Musical,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and July 26-27, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and July 28, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive; $20 and $18 for Fridays-Saturdays, $18 and $16 for Sundays, available at wacocivictheatre.org.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. Friday, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available at popup.seatengine.com.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
“Four Women,” 6:30 p.m. July 27, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $30.
Art
“Frida Kahlo: Fountain of Inspiration,” through Aug. 3, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; $5, kids $2.
Works by Richard C. Thomas, through July 31, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. “An Evening With The Artist,” 6-8 p.m. July 19.
“Ty Nathan Clark: Lost, Recovered and Remaining,” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Edouard Leon Cortès,” through Aug. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Art Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Community Mural Paint Day, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
House and Family Lecture Series, Historic Waco Foundation, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; free.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
“Apollo 50: The Next Giant Leap,” 11 a.m.-3 p.m. p.m. Saturday, Mayborn Museum. “Party Like It’s 1969,”7-10 p.m. Saturday, Mayborn Museum; $35, $25 for museum members and Baylor students.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “The Lion King.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.