Concerts
Westfest Preview Party with Rodney Atkins and Brit Kerr, 6:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday, West Fair and Rodeo Grounds, West; $20. Bands start at 8 p.m.
★ Jordy Searcy, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $11, $14 at the door.
Parker McCollum with Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
★ Tough on Fridays with Alex Owens, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $20.
Swan Song (Led Zeppelin tribute), 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
★ Thomas Csorba, “Songs of Guy Clark,” “Covering The Greats” September Series, 8 p.m. Monday, Pinewood Public House, 2223 Austin Ave.
Organist Isabelle Demers, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
Upcoming
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, 9th year anniversary with Sami Brown, Roy Robbins, Danny Ragland, Teresa Byford, Rick Buckner and Danielle Reed, 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 years and older.
Euphonium player David Childs, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
The Irons, Hello Shannon, The Selfless Lovers, Zombie Cowboy, and Knuckleball, Waco Restaurant Week kickoff party, 5-11 p.m. Sept. 6, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Spin Connection three-year anniversary with Sub-Sahara, The Boleys, King Country, Rewound, Ngeniuss and Rad Dragon, 6-11 p.m. Sept. 7, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Rumours (Fleetwood Mac tribute), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Violist Molly Gebrian and pianist/percussionist Danny Holt, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Roxy Grove Hall.
An Open Book: An Evening with Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $29.50.
Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble Swing Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Choral Concert with A Cappella Choir, Bella Voce, Concert Choir, Men’s Choir, VirtuOSO, Chamber Singers and Women’s Choir, 5 p.m. Sept. 13, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Johnny Rodriguez, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $25.
Randy Rogers Band with Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.
Jeff Woolsey and the Dancehall Kings, 9 p.m. Sept. 14, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $15.
Kenny G, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.
David Hibbard Memorial Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
Eric Johnson, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35.
The Morticians, 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Pat Green with Mason Lively, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Blues Brothers Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $20.
Micah Taylor, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $35.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Johnny Lee, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $25.
Queens of Soul Jazz featuring Jeanette Harris, Althea René and Joseph Vincelli, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, $50 VIP tickets.
The Collection, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Curtis Grimes, 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Stockholm Chamber Brass, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Jimmy Fortune, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$25.
Chris Renzema and The Boxer + The Bear, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $13.
ZZ Top tribute: CC Top, 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$49.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25, $100 VIP.
Robert Earl Keen, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$79.
Anderson & Roe, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $20.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Gospelfest 2019 with the Waco Community Choir, the Rev. William Murphy III, J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise, the Levites and the Rhema Choir, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $25 and $35, available at wacoartsfest.org/tc-events/gospel-explosion/
Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with pianist Drew Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Waco Hall.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Mike and the Moonpies, 10 p.m. Oct. 26, Smiley’s; $12 and $15.
Ian Moore, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Bellamy Brothers, Nov. 1 at 5-Bar-J Dancehall, McGregor.
Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Local bands
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Steel Loaded with Trine, 7 p.m. Friday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10.
Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Dirty Echoes, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Austin English, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
The Ballards, 8-10 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Faster Horses, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Another Band of Gypsies, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Jack Nelson Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Far From Reach, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop .
Pride and Joy, 9 p.m. Saturday, Austin’s on the Avenue, 719 Austin Ave.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bob Appel, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6, Hilton Waco, 113 N. University Parks Drive.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
North of Navasota, 8-11 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Kelly Spinks, 9 p.m. Sept. 7, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Out of the Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 10, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Sept. 13, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
LC Rocks, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10.
Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 14, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Chad Cooke Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Sept. 15, Valley Mills Vineyards (new estate winery), 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Curtis Grimes, 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Halloween Bash with Giblet Head, Oct. 26, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
Keep Waco Loud stand-up comedy battle, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; free.
“Calendar Girls,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7 and 12-14, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 14-15, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Fridays-Sundays, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Saturday matinee, available at wacocivictheatre.org.
Stand-Up Comedy with host Michael McBrine, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
Pull Up & Laugh with Bryson Brown, 8-11:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive; $8, reserved seating $12.
“Matilda the Musical,” Baylor Theatre, Oct. 2-6 and 9-13, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Sept. 17.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
Art
“Art Expressions,” through Oct. 6, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. Artist reception, 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 8.
Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Sept. 28, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
“Emergence: Art and the Incarnation of Space,” Thursday-Oct. 6, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
Works by Charles Smith, through Saturday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
★ Works by Greg Lewallen, through Saturday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Artist talk with Greg Lewallen, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Etc.
Central Texas State Fair, Thursday-Sunday, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; fair admission $10, free for those 12 years and younger. Professional Bull Riding admission, $21 and $16, $16 and $11 for those 2-12; PBR tickets include fair admission.
Westfest, 10 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-midnight Sunday, West Fair and Rodeo Grounds, West; $10, $5 for children 6-12, free for 5 and younger. Westfest Preview, 6:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Aug. 30; $20, free for children 12 and younger, $25 carnival armband.
“The Greatest Showman” shadowcast, Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10 at wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Sorghum Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Homestead Craft Village, 650 Halbert Lane off F.M. 933 near Gholson.
McLennan County Mud Fest, 7 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12, free for 4 and younger, $10 cooler fee. Gates open 5 p.m.
Waco Restaurant Week kickoff party, 5-11 p.m. Sept. 6, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
Lift-Off Family Funday with HOT Miniature Aircraft Club, Historic Waco Foundation, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 8, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; $10 per family.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters is “Bennett’s War.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.