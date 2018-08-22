Concerts
H Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $32-$17, online at www.showclix.com.
Margarita and Salsa Festival with Gary Allan, Aaron Watson and John Baumann, 6 p.m. Saturday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 in advance, $36 day of show, $200 VIP. Music starts at 7 p.m. with John Baumann, followed by Aaron Watson and Gary Allan.
H Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25, online at www.showclix.com.
Corb Lund, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $14, at www.showclix.com.
Upcoming
The Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Thomas Csorba, 7-9:45 p.m. Aug. 30, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $12.
Central Texas State Fair with Josh Ward, Koe Wetzel, Casey Donahew and Wade Bowen, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, Bell County Expo Center, Belton. Ward performs Aug. 30, Wetzel Aug. 31, Donahew Sept. 1 and Bowen Sept. 2; concerts free with fair admission of $10.
Westfest Preview Party with William Clark Green, Jon Wolfe and Ray Johnston, 6 p.m.-midnight Aug. 31, West Fair and Rodeo Grounds, West; $20, $25 with carnival armband, free for kids 12 and younger.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $25, online at showclix.com.
Austin Meade, 9 p.m. Sept. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, eighth anniversary show with Bridgett Huffhines, Johnnie Bradshaw, Danny Ragland, Rick Buckner, Teresa Byford, Ann Harder, Danielle Botts and Kendra Remedios, 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 senior adults, $10 students, free ages 12 and younger.
Muscadine Bloodline with Brandon Ray and Jordan Fletcher, Sept. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Honest Men and Little Image with Thinking Caps, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 in advance, $13 day of show.
Spin Connection Second Anniversary Party with The Black Cassettes, Sketchy Trench, Rewound Generation, King Country and the JESSES, 5 p.m. Sept. 8, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$40.
John Mark McMillan, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $42 VIP.
Scooter Brown, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Satisfaction: A Rolling Stones Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
The Morticians, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Sister Hazel, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Jennifer Knapp, 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.
T. Graham Brown, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Passion Worship Night with Louis Giglio and Travis Greene, 7 p.m. Sept. 30, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $25, $40 deluxe.
Cedar House, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, Com- mon Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, $40 VIP.
Michael Martin Murphey, Nov. 3, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton. Tickets on sale Sept. 24.
Noah Gunderson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.; $40 in advance, $45 day of show.
Michael Martin Murphey, Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $50-$30.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday,Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Kayla Ray, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
North of Navasota, 9 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Dustin Terral and Lost Heart Highway, 8 p.m Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Johnny Joe Ramos and Tha Damn Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Toby Gill, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena; free.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), 7-10 p.m. Sept. 7, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 9 p.m. Sept. 8, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak Street, Marlin.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Horton Duo, Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 7-8 p.m. Sept. 14, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Eddy.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 26, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), Saturday Sip ’n’ Swirl, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
On stage
Kountry Wayne (comedy), 7 and 10 p.m. Sept. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
“Newsies,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7-8 and 13-15, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 16, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Sundays.
“Dear Edwina,” Baylor Theatre, Sept. 14 and 16, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $10, children $5.
Art exhibits
“1,000 Hopes for Waco” mural wrap party, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 315 S. University Parks Drive.
“Portraits,” through Aug. 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
“Writing On The Wall,” Banksy exhibit opening, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 7, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. “First Look: Banksy Reveal!” pre- view with “Saving Banksy” screening at Waco Hippodrome and talk with collector Brian Greif, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 6, Cultivate 7twelve; $30, online at eventbrite.com.
“A Fashionable Past,” Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; free.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
H Author Bob Alexander (“Winchester Warriors — Texas Rangers Transitioning Into Lawmen”), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; free.
Westfest, 10 a.m.-midnight Sept. 1-2, West Fair and Rodeo Grounds, West; $10, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old, free for 5 and younger. Westfest parade, 10 a.m. Sept. 1, downtown West to fairgrounds.
Lecture by Mark Lach (“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” designer), “From Wreck Site to Exhibition: My Creative Journey,” 2 p.m. Sept. 13, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Ken Burns, Baylor University Beall-Russell Lecture, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hall; free, but tickets required. Tickets available at the Bill Daniel Student Center ticket office.
Dogtoberfest, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25.
Silobration with Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb, Oct. 19-20, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “The Happy Time Murders” and “A.X.L.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.