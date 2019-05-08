Concerts
Cody Johnson with Pat Green, Flatland Cavalry and Kylie Frey, 6:15 p.m. Friday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, $100 VIP, available online at codyjohnsonmusic.com.
Gene Watson, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Fight For Five with Bart Crow and Ray Wylie Hubbard, noon-10 p.m. Friday, Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle; $20 at gate, $20 cooler fee, $5 for children 11 and younger.
★ Jay Perez and The Band with Johnny Joe Ramos, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
★ Moe Bandy, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 and $25.
Upcoming
“A Tribute to Conway Twitty and Salute to Loretta Lynn,” 7 p.m. May 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $19.
Doug Stone, 7 p.m. May 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $29.
Michael Hix’s History of Rock ‘n Roll, 7 p.m. May 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $20.
Tanner Sparks, 9 p.m. May 18, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Music Association of Central Texas Block Party, May 19, Austin Avenue.
The Wild Brothers (Dave and Ken) and Friends, 7-9:30 p.m. May 20, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience,” 7 p.m. May 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Lone Star Music All-Star Jam with Ted Nugent, Dirty Groove Noice and Clean Slate, 10 p.m. May 25, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door, available at outhousetickets.com.
Cherokee Rose Band, 9 p.m. May 25, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Leslie Jordan, 7 p.m. May 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
T.J. Briscoff, 9 p.m. June 1, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Bowen MusicFest with Cheap Trick, Whiskey Myers, Tracy Byrd, Shane Smith and the Saints and Josh Weathers, June 2, Touchdown Alley, McLane Stadium.
The Gimbles, “Tribute to Bob Wills and Johnny Gimble,” RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 6, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage.
Waco Jazz Orchestra and McLennan Community College Faculty Jazz Band, RiverSounds, June 13, MCC’s Bosque River Stage.
Quaker City Night Hawks, Charlie Crockett and Thomas Csorba, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 14, Indian Spring Park; free.
Waco Community Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 20, MCC’s Bosque River Stage.
Tony Jackson, 7 p.m. June 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $29.
Zane Williams, 8:30 p.m. June 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Hawk Sullivan, 9 p.m. June 22, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Little Joe y La Familia, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 27, MCC’s Bosque River Stage.
Lorrie Morgan, 7 p.m. June 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $49.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. June 29, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Fourth on the Brazos with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, July 4, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley.
The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m. July 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $19.
“The Carpenters Tribute Concert,” 7 p.m. July 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Elvis Tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. July 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $20.
Frank Sinatra tribute with Dave Halston and comedy ventriloquist Mark Merchant, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Local bands
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 6 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6 p.m. Friday, Taste by Kissing Tree Vineyards, 804 S. Seventh St.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, FM 308, Elm Mott; $5.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Five Dollar Shake, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Chuck Jennings (jazz guitar), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, aste by Kissing Tree Vineyards, 804 S. Seventh St.
Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean Duo, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road; free.
Upcoming
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 16, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. May 17, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 8 p.m. May 17, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Dave Wild Trio with Vince Bryce and Charles Burleson (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. May 17, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. May 18, Brotherwell Brewery, 400 E. Bridge St.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-11 p.m. May 18, Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 21, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 23, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. May 24, American Legion Post 121, FM 308, Elm Mott; $5.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-9 p.m. May 25, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. May 25, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. May 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-9:30 p.m. May 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 29, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. May 31, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7-9 p.m. June 1, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. June 7, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-9 p.m. June 8, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
On stage
★ “Mamma Mia!,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and May 16-18, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and May 19, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; tickets are $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday night performances, $18 and $16 for Thursday and Sunday shows.
“Under A Cowboy Moon,” 6:30 p.m. Saturday and May 18 (dinner shows, $45), 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. May 18, Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $15 for non-dinner performances.
“An Infinite Ache,” Baylor Theatre, June 20-22, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“With Love And A Major Organ,” Baylor Theatre, June 27-29, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. July 19, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available online at popup.seatengine.com.
Art
“Carrie Stout: Skyscapes and Horizons,” through May 30, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays.
“John Storm: Reminisce On This,” through May 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Alexis Serio and Dewane Hughes, “The Expanse Between,” through June 2, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Equilibrium,” through May 30, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.; Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
McLennan Community College Student Art Exhibition, through Friday, MCC Community Services Center. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Etc.
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” through Sunday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $8 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $6 for children 6-12.
Pints in the Park, with Wood & Wire (bluegrass), 2-7 p.m. May 18, Brazos Park East; $30 in advance, $50 VIP in advance, $15 concert only.
“Be The Astronaut,” May 25-Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “The Hustle,” “Tolkien,” “Poms” and “Pokemon Detective Pikachu.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.