Concerts
Pianist Brian Marks, “Can You ‘C’ Me Now?,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Roxy Grove Hall at Baylor University (inside Waco Hall); free.
★ Stars Over Texas Jubilee, “Legends of Country” with Bridgett Huffhines, Danny Ragland, Johnnie Bradshaw, Terry Roller and Casey Stanislaw, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.
“Love Wounds” with Chicago Fringe Opera, Latitude 49 and Baylor singers, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Theatre, Baylor’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; free.
Jo Dee Messina, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Tea Aguilar, 8 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
“America’s Hope” with Michael Hix, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $42, $34, $27 and $20.
Tony Booth with Cherokee Rose, 7 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
★ “One Of These Nights — A Tribute To The Eagles,” 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
★ Music Association of Central Texas 20th anniversary acoustic jam, 7 p.m. Monday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Chingo Bling, 7 p.m. March 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $22.
Waco Jazz Orchestra featuring trumpeter Cecil Welch, “That Mancini Magic,” 7:30 p.m. March 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $15.
Matt Castillo, 10 p.m. March 16, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Juilliard String Quartet, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 21, Roxy Grove Hall at Baylor (inside Waco Hall).
Tanya Tucker, 7 p.m. March 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $55.
When Forever Ends with The Beautiful Exchange, Rewound and Doubting Thieves, 8 p.m. March 22, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $10.
Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. March 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Waco Community Choir, 6:30 p.m. March 23, Faith Temple Baptist Church, 1197 Old Lorena Road, Lorena.
Rhonda Vincent, 7 p.m. March 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $39.
Waco Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 23, Waco Hall; $55, $50 and $45, available online at wacosymphony.com.
Nefesh Mountain, 8 p.m. March 23, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $20.
David Alan Coe, 8:30 p.m. March 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Steven Curtis Chapman, 7:30 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 and $25.20.
Medicine Man and More Than Sparrows, 8 p.m. March 29, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $10.
ABBA Revisited, 8:30 p.m. March 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Jeremy McComb, March 29, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Temple College Jazz Festival, Temple College Jazz Ensemble with Francisco Torres, March 29, and Temple College Jazz Orchestra with Luis Conte, March 30, Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, Temple College, 2600 S. First St., Temple.
Chords & Conversations with songwriters Bob Dipiero, Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley, 6:30 p.m. March 30, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150 with proceeds supporting Texas Tech University at Waco scholarships.
King Country with Acid Carousel and The Sun Machine, 7:30 p.m. March 30, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $7.
Jon Wolfe, March 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Quebe Sisters, 7 p.m. April 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Chris Renzema, 8 p.m. April 5, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Marty Stuart, 7 p.m. April 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $70 to $29.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with guest narrator Henry Winkler, 7:30 p.m. April 11, Waco Hall at Baylor; $70, $60 and $40.
Booker T. Jones with Cedric Burnside, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. April 12, Indian Spring Park downtown.
For King & Country, 7 p.m. April 13, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $42 and $32, $55 for Gold Circle seats, available online at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
“I Am King: The Michael Jackson Tribute,” April 20-21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; April 20 show for adults, April 21 for all ages.
“The Lost Shaker Of Salt: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute,” 7 p.m. April 26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $19.
Honest Men with Vacation Manor and Night Traveler, 8 p.m. April 26, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $13.
Joseph, 7:30 p.m. May 5, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
“A Tribute to Conway Twitty and Salute to Loretta Lynn,” 7 p.m. May 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $19.
Leslie Jordan, 7 p.m. May 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Local bands
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Ben Rendek, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Calamity Janes, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Backroads Band, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Kyrstin Baird, 8 p.m. March 15, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30 p.m. March 15, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. March 16, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7 p.m. March 20, Taqueria No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road; free.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 21, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7 p.m. March 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Treble Soul, 8 p.m. March 22, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Darrell Ray and Mike Harkins, 8 p.m. March 23, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. March 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Toby Gill, 8 p.m. March 29, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Papa Joe’s 25th Anniversary Party with Bobby James Gang and Bubba Haze, 8 p.m. March 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; the James Gang performs at 5 p.m., Bubba Haze at 8 p.m.
Justin Cole, 8-11 p.m. April 5, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
On stage
“Annie Jr.,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. March 22, 2:30 p.m. March 23-24, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.
“Shakespeare in Love,” Waco Civic Theatre, March 22-24 and 29-31, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“Mnemonic,” Baylor Theatre, April 2-7, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Gobsmacked 2019, Out On A Limb Dance Company, 5 p.m. April 6, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, 2:30 p.m. April 28.
Art exhibits
ReStore ReStART, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
★ “The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” through Friday, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Table Toppers, Art Center of Waco fundraiser, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21, Baylor Club, McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; call 752-4371 for table reservations.
Etc.
Book signing by author Putt Riddle (“The Third’s The Word”), 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Morrison’s Gifts, 4308 W. Waco Drive.
Texas Food Truck Showdown 2019, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 16, Heritage Square.
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, March 28-31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Sertoma Kite Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4, Heart Of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, 3400 Overflow Road; free.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “Captain Marvel.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.