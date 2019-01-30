Concerts
Restless Heart, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49, available at wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Double bassist Dennis Whittaker with pianist In-Ja Eshelman, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Recital Hall II, Waco Hall on Baylor campus.
H Roger Creager with Huser Brothers Band and Chris Manning Band, 9 p.m. Friday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $15, available online at eventbrite.com or melodyranchwaco.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.
H Horn duo Audition Mode with pianist Alexander Kostadinov, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Meadows Recital Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Second Hand Rose Band, 10 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Duo Karudan, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Upcoming
Liverpool Legends, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45 and $35, available at wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Music edition, with Debra Wilson, LaDonna Nelson, LaNelle Gallant, Tommy Ryan, The Crenshaw Singers and Classic Voice, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 with a 6:45 p.m. preshow, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students, available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
Mo Pitney, 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra and Choirs, President’s Concert, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; $15. Call 710-3210 for advance tickets.
Pacific with Jacob Humber, 8 p.m. Feb. 8, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $18 and $13.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12, $17.
Gaither Vocal Band, 6 p.m. Feb. 9, First Baptist Church Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $35 and $25, available online at premierproductions.com.
Cade Foehner, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12, $50 for meet-and-greet.
Reckless Kelly, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $20.
Zydeco Homecoming with Cedryl Ballou and the Trendsetters, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Club Bently, 2224 Faulkner Lane; $10, available online at eventbrite.com.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
“Reunited: It Takes Two,” Rod Stewart and Tina Turner tribute show, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Travis Tritt, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
WACO 100 Texas Music Blowout with Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum and Brit Kerr, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Extraco Events Center; $25, $35, $75 VIP.
Gilby Clarke, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $20.
Baylor Trombone Choir with trombonist James Nova, “Baylor Bones At The Movies,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Local bands
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings Group (jazz), 7 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, “First Friday Jazz,” 7 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Out Of The Blue with Danny Ragland (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Justin Cole, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Fenix Theory, 9 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Saturday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 7, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Feb. 8, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Darrell Ray (D-Rail), 8 p.m. Feb. 8, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
The Morticians, Valentine’s Day Party, Feb. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15 and $37.50.
Dirty Crawfish, 8 p.m. Feb. 9, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Nolan Pick Band, 10 p.m. Feb. 9, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
On stage
H “Steel Magnolias,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday , 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Fridays and Saturdays, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Sundays, available online at www.wacocivictheatre.org.
Improv Comedy, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m Friday and Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
D.L. Hughley, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $35 floor, $25 balcony seats, $50 VIP, at centexbeat.com and Floyd’s Audio Capitol, IPOB Salon.
“Alley Cats Dueling Pianos,” 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 8, Trinity Star Arts Council, 140 E. State Highway 84, Fairfield; $35 general admission.
“Love Letters,” Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 12-17, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“12 Angry Jurors,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 senior adults and students, $7 children 3-11.
“Till Death Do Us Part,” Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50.
“The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, Feb. 28-March 2, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
Art exhibits
Texas Fine Artists exhibit, through Sunday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
“Mi Corazon/My Heart,” Saturday through March 2, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; opening reception, 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 pm. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
“A Touch Of Red,” Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Feb. 14, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
H “The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” through March 8, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Fri-day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Valentine’s Day Torchlit Tours, 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Etc.
H Black Poets Society open mic, “Lost In Translation,” commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, 4-6 p.m. Friday, East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
“True Crime Exposed: Examining the Elements of Forensic Science,” Director’s Forum, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Author Skip Hollandsworth (“The Midnight Assassin”), 10 a.m. Museum admission $8, $7 seniors, $6 kids.
Melvin Butler, “Lord, Make Me An Instrument: Black Sacred Music at the Intersection of Gospel and Jazz,” Baylor Pruit Symposium, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave.
“Love To The Rescue” with Mark Chesnutt, 6 p.m. Feb. 9, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $1,200 for table of eight, available at ltrwaco.com. Proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.
“An Evening With Winston Churchill Biographer Andrew Roberts,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, McLennan Community College Conference Center; free, but tickets required for admission, available at churchillbiographer.eventbrite.com.
Micro Wrestling, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $15.
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, March 28-31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 kids.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “Miss Bala.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.