Concerts
Gimbles Family Christmas with Katie Shore and Kayla Ray, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, $15 and $10.
H Christmas Extravaganza featuring Royce Montgomery and Alex Rez and the Ray of Lights, 6 p.m. Saturday, Lee Lockwood Library and Auditorium, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Hayden Haddock, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Upcoming
Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
Brett Hendrix Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Albert and Gage, Waldo’s Coffeehouse, 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waco, 4209 W. 27th St.
Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $42.75, $192.75 VIP.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $85-50.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
Waco Masonic Concert, 7 p.m. Jan. 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Waco 100 Blowout with Jon Wolfe, Roger Creager, Kevin Fowler and Billy Latham and the Bad Habits, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $75 VIP.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Waco Hippodrome; $55-35.
Bart Crow, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The Morticians Valentine’s Day party, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Candlebox, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Beatlemania 64, 7 p.m. March 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Cody Johnson, 6:45 p.m. March 13, Extraco Events, Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $25-$35.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. March 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Whiskey Myers street party, April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. May 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Jennifer Piscarcik with Jon Fox, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St. 8 p.m. Friday, Southern Roots Brewing, 217-219 N. Eighth St. 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 7 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Rewind Party Band, 7 p.m. Friday, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.
Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine and Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
H Dave Wild Trio, “The Charlie Brown Christmas Songbook,” 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
John Dempsy and the Honeybees, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Dirt Road Rebellion, 8 p.m. Saturday, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Melinda Adams, Sul Ross and Jackson Anderson, 8 p.m. Saturday, Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Stephany Chavira, noon Sunday, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Dec. 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
The Debonairs, 9 p.m. Dec. 28, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, Dec. 28, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras, First Friday jazz, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 3, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Michael Saldana, 9 p.m. Jan. 3, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7-10 p.m. Jan. 10, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Cade Roth and the BlackSheep with Ryan Oldham, 6 p.m. Jan. 11, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
The Electric Cowboys, 9:45 p.m. Jan. 11, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 4-6 p.m. Jan. 12, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 17, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Central Texas Jazz Society Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 pm. Jan. 29, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Feb. 2, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills (new estate winery).
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4-6 p.m. Feb. 16, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve Barkin’ Ball, with music by Michael Hix and the Taylor Pace Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $200, tables for 10 start at $2,000. Benefits Fuzzy Friends Rescue.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” murder mystery dinner and dance with music by Texas Heatwave, Brazos Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $149.95.
New Year’s Eve comedy show with Landry and Cam Bertrand, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 31, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $59, available online at thesilodistrict.com.
New Year’s Eve at Elk Hall with music by the Standards, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
New Year’s Eve at Hotel Indigo, with music by DJ Khmero, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Hotel Indigo, 211 Clay Ave.; $30.
Southern Roots New Year’s Eve Party, with music by Three4one, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Southern Roots Brewing Company, 217 S. Eighth St.; $30 in advance, $40 day of party.
Smiley’s Melody Ranch, with music by 35 South Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 31, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
5-Bar-J Dancehall, with music by Josh Evett Band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $35.
On stage
H “The Sound of Music,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
William Lee Martin — “The Nutcracker: A Christmas Comedy Spectacular,” 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$25.
“Christmas at Christie’s,” Jubilee Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.; $12, $7 ages 12 years and younger.
“Always, Patsy Cline,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Saturday matinees.
“Hank Williams: Lost Highway,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 30-31, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 25-26, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Saturday matinees.
“Yerma,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 18-23, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“Chicago,” McLennan Theatre, Feb. 19-21, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Art
“Marsha Wilson: Burning Memories,” through December, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Closing reception, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 27.
Joel Edwards and Brad Settles: “One Land: Two Perspectives,” through Jan. 20, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Jesus Rivera one-man show, through Tuesday, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.
“Finding the Universe in Oaxaca: Textiles, Photographs,” through Sunday, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial” and “John Hartley: Played In America,” Jan. 14-March 1, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Etc.
Christmas Lights in the Village, 6-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. $12 adults, $10 children 2-12, $5 museum members and Baylor students.
“Spirited: Temperence, Prohibition and Soda Pop,” through Jan. 7, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission $10; $8 for senior adults, students, military and teachers; $6 for children 4 years and younger.
“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Jan. 5, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” and “Cats.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.