Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCLENNAN...SOUTHEASTERN HILL...LIMESTONE... NORTHEASTERN FALLS AND SOUTHWESTERN NAVARRO COUNTIES... AT 1244 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES EAST OF BYNUM TO 9 MILES NORTH OF MART TO 6 MILES NORTHEAST OF MARLIN, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WACO, BELLMEAD, HILLSBORO, MEXIA, LACY-LAKEVIEW, MARLIN, GROESBECK, WEST, MART, HUBBARD, RIESEL, COOLIDGE, BLOOMING GROVE, DAWSON, HALLSBURG, BARRY, BYNUM, FORT PARKER STATE PARK, FROST AND THORNTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION STAY INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND KEEP AWAY FROM WINDOWS. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH