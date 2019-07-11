Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Texas track and field star Ashtin Zamzow were named the Big 12 male and female athletes of the year in a vote of media that covers the league.
Murray was only the second FBS player to record at least 4,000 passing yards and at least 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Additionally, he led the nation in total yards (school-record 5,362), points responsible for (324; tied), and yards per completion (16.8).
Murray guided the Sooners to their 12th Big 12 championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive year.
Zamzow helped the Longhorns win the Big 12 outdoor championship by winning both the heptathlon and javelin events, and guided Texas to the indoor title with her victory in the pentathlon.
Griner in, Delle Donne and Wilson WNBA All-Star captains
NEW YORK — A’ja Wilson is under a bit of pressure now as one of the captains of the WNBA All-Star Game.
She’ll try and get Las Vegas teammates Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride on her squad for that matchup. The only problem is that Elena Delle Donne has the first pick in the draft.
Joining Wilson, Delle Donne, Cambage and McBride as starters are Baylor alum Brittney Griner, Seattle’s Natasha Howard and Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones in the frontcourt. The other starting guards are Los Angeles’ Chelsea Gray, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd and New York’s Kia Nurse.
Fans make up 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters, while current WNBA players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each.
Ortiz recovering from 3rd surgery
BOSTON — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.
Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, says in a statement Thursday that he is “recovering well and in good spirits.” He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.
Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting.
Police say they’ve arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.
Ex-Wyoming football player to be jailed
LARAMIE, Wyo. — A former University of Wyoming football player, who recently signed an NFL contract, had been accused of inappropriately touching two women while in college and was sentenced Thursday to six months in jail after pleading no contest to reduced charges.
Carl Granderson, 22, entered the plea to charges of sexual battery and unlawful contact, both misdemeanors, after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. However, Judge Tori Kricken rejected the punishment of one year of unsupervised probation laid out in the deal after listening to emotional testimony from two students who say they were molested by Granderson as they slept at his apartment the night after Wyoming’s final game last year, the Laramie Boomerang reported .
Kricken said Granderson’s actions demonstrated “very little sense of responsibility.”
Granderson had been scheduled to go on trial Monday for the original charge against him, third-degree sexual assault.
Police report: Rypien says he hit wife
SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien recently acknowledged to a Washington state police officer that he struck his wife during a domestic dispute, but his attorney later contended it was in self-defense.
A report by Spokane Officer Todd Brownlee said Rypien acknowledged hitting his wife, Danielle, on June 30. The former Washington Redskins quarterback told police that his wife covered his eyes as he drove and she got the “wind knocked out of her” after he pushed her hands away, The Spokesman-Review reported Thursday.
Later, when Danielle Rypien laid in the grass clutching her stomach and struggling to breath, Mark Rypien reportedly told his wife to “tell the truth.”
“Did you hit her?” Brownlee asked Mark Rypien, according to the police report.
“Yes, I did,” he replied.
Rypien announced last year that he believes he suffered brain damage from his time in the NFL that caused him to behave violently at times.
All-Star Game rating sets record low
NEW YORK — Baseball’s All-Star Game had a record low television rating.
The American League’s 4-3 victory over the National League on Tuesday night in Cleveland had a 5.0 rating and 11 share on Fox, according to Nielsen Media Research. The game was seen by an average of 5.93 million households and 8.14 million viewers.
That is down from the previous record low rating of 5.2 and 8.69 million viewers for the AL’s 8-6, 10-inning victory last year.
The game averaged 8,302,000 viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming services, peaking at 8,592,000 viewers from 9:15-9:30 p.m. EDT. It was the most-watched Fox prime-time telecast since February and the network’s most-watched Tuesday night since the World Series opener between Boston and the Los Angeles Dodgers last October.
The Home Run Derby drew a combined 6.2 million viewers and a 4.54 rating in metered markets on ESPN and ESPN2 on Monday night, up from 5.97 million viewers and a 4.39 rating last year.
The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a broadcast and the share is the percentage tuned to a telecast among those households with televisions on at the time.