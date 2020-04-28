A painter works on repainting a century-old sign for 1869 Coffee Company on the Stratton-Stricker building at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue. Sign painter David Bond and muralist Stylle Reed have been hired to refresh old wall signs at the building, which is soon to house lofts and an artisan department store called Stories. Building owner Peter Ellis said he expects the lofts to open in late May.
