The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C+ THE CURRENT WAR — DIRECTOR’S CUT Visual style and acting talent (Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult) can’t rescue otherwise muddled account of the late 19th century fight between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse over electrical systems. Rated PG-13. Thematic elements, some violent content. 1 hour, 47 minutes. CG16.
B QUEEN & SLIM Compelling, nuanced look at a young black couple (Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya) on a cross-country run after an unexpected violent encounter with police. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some strong sexuality, nudity, brief drug use, violence. 2 hours, 12 minutes. CG16.
Also showing
C THE ADDAMS FAMILY Largely bland, tame 3D animated feature has the drolly macabre Addams Family moving to New Jersey and facing a reality TV show host. Rated PG. Macabre and suggestive humor, some action. CG16.
B+ A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Emotionally moving story of the positive effect children’s television show host Fred Rogers (a convincing Tom Hanks) had on the adults around him. Rated PG. Mild profanity, strong thematic material, a brief fight. CG16, RJ16.
C CHARLIE’S ANGELS Reboot of women-driven 2000 action film, itself an update of the 1970s television show, adds little new and a lot old. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive material, action and violence. RJ16, CG16.
C+ DOCTOR SLEEP Uneven hybrid of tribute to Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” (bad choice) and a continuation of that story into contemporary psychic/vampire territory (workable). Rated R. Profanity, nudity, drug use, some bloody images, disturbing and violent content. 2 hours, 31 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ FORD V FERRARI The human conflict between upstarts and company men is as engaging as the high-speed racing action in this account of the 1966 LeMans battle between automakers Ford and Ferrari. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, peril. 2 hours, 32 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B FROZEN II Long awaited sequel to 2013 animated smash Disney hit expands the story for the original’s sisters, but in largely expected ways. Rated PG. Some thematic elements, action and peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C THE GOOD LIAR Enjoyable acting from Ian McKellen and Helen Mirrin in a story of a senior citizen con that doesn’t quite satisfy. Rated R. Profanity, brief nudity, some strong violence. RJ16, CG16.
B HARRIET Cynthia Erivo’s steely performance as the title character lifts a somewhat safe, straight-forward account of ex-slave freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, thematic content throughout, violent material. 2 hours, 5 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ JOJO RABBIT Audacious, satiric yet sometimes moving coming-of-age comedy about a young boy in Nazi Germany whose imaginary friend is Hitler. Rated PG-13. Profanity, mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. CG16.
C JOKER Bleak origin story that paints the comics villain The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) as, a la “Taxi Driver,” the violent product of a lifetime of abuse and disappointment. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual images, disturbing behavior, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16.
B+ KNIVES OUT An all-star cast playing members of a despicable family makes for a delicious murder mystery when the family patriarch is killed. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, sexual references, thematic elements, drug material, brief violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
