The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
CAPTIVE STATE Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, sexual content, drug material, sci-fi violence and action. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B FIVE FEET APART Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements. RJ16, CG16.
NO MANCHES FRIDA 2 Rated R. Sexual content, teen drinking. CG16.
C WONDER PARK Rated PG. Mild thematic elements and action. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
B ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Adaptation of the Yukito Kishiro manga mixes animation, live action and violence, but it’s the story’s complicated heroine who appeals. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hour, 2 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ APOLLO 11 Engaging, even thrilling documentary on the first manned space mission to land on the moon, stitched together from archival footage. Rated G. Some smoking. 1 hour, 33 minutes. CG16.
C BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Routine, disappointingly bland bio-pic on rock star Freddie Mercury, despite Rami Malek’s mesmerizing Oscar-winning turn as Mercury. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, drug use. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16.
C+ CAPTAIN MARVEL So-so debut of first female-led Marvel superhero movie stalls with average script and directing, despite strong cast. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B+ THE FAVOURITE Delicious, Oscar-winning performance from Olivia Colman, plus strong support from Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone drive this saucy, racy and edgy account of court intrigue among Queen Anne’s ladies in waiting. Rated R. Profanity, strong sexual content, nudity. RJ16.
B FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY Likable story in which an English wrestling family suffers strains when their kids contemplate going pro for someone else. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude and sexual material, drug content, some violence. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
A GREEN BOOK Entertaining yet compelling story of a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his white driver (Viggo Mortensen) during a tour through the Jim Crow South. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, suggestive material, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. Winner of Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor. RJ16.
B GRETA Uneven thriller, despite a watchable Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz, about a young woman who finds a sinister side to an older woman who befriends her. Rated R. Disturbing images, some violence. 1 hour, 38 minutes. RJ16.
B HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD Sweet close to animated trilogy about a boy and his dragon finds both growing up. Rated PG. Some mild rude humor, adventure action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B ISN’T IT ROMANTIC? Enjoyable comedy in which Rebel Wilson suffers a head injury that turns her life into a romantic fantasy. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some sexual material, brief drug reference. 1 hour, 28 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART More of the fast, pop-culture-laden fun of the original, but without the first film’s welcome surprise of the new. Rated PG. Rude humor, mild action. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16.
NR RUN THE RACE Brothers hoping a football scholarship will lead them to success must adjust their dreams after a serious injury. Rated PG. Thematic content, some teen partying. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16.
A SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Inventive animation and fresh storytelling combine for a multi-universe adventure featuring five Spider-, well, beings. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, frenetic sequences of animated action and violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. Nominated for Best Animated Feature. RJ16.
B+ A STAR IS BORN ENCORE 12 extra minutes of music is added to this familiar Hollywood story of diverging celebrity and love featuring a smouldering chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality and nudity, substance abuse. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16.
NR TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL A family reunion leads to an unexpected funeral where family secrets may be revealed, all for laughs. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual content, frequent drug references. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D THE UPSIDE Unfunny jokes and lack of imagination waste stars Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston in a failed comedy about a street-smart black man caring for a wealthy white paraplegic. Rated PG-13. Suggestive content, drug use. 2 hours, 6 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C WHAT MEN WANT Taraji P. Henson’s appealing energy as a sports agent with the ability to read men’s minds can’t rescue a comedy mired in the obvious and conventional. Rated R. Profanity, frequent sexual content, some drug material. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPEC
IAL SCREENINGS
GONE WITH THE WIND 80th anniversary screening of the epic Civil War film starring Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable. 1 p.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. Monday. RJ16.
PATTERNS OF EVIDENCE: THE MOSES CONTROVERSY Documentary examining the evidence that Moses authored the first five books of the Bible. 12:55 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. RJ16.
MADE IN ABYSS: JOURNEY’S DAWN Melancholy manga tale follows an adventuresome girl searching for her mother and a humanoid robot she meets along the way. 7 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.