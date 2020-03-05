The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B EMMA. Lavish visuals, engaging performances and the occasional modern sensibility enliven this adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel about a well-meaning, but self-involved romantic meddler (Anya Taylor-Joy). Rated PG. Brief partial nudity. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16.
C GREED One-note satire targeting the ultra-rich that loses its point in excessive caricature. Rated R. Frequent profanity, brief drug use. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.
B ONWARD Pixar’s latest feature concerns two contemporary teenage elves on a magical quest to bring back a dead father, discovering truths about adulthood and brotherly love on the way. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements, action/peril. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C+ THE WAY BACK Ben Affleck’s gripping performance as an alcoholic asked to coach a high school tem — plus his personal story of addiction — isn’t enough to overcome a routine, somewhat manipulative script. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references. 1 hour, 48 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
C BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, brief drug use, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B BIRDS OF PREY Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual and drug material, frequent strong violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D BRAHMS: THE BOY II A boy befriends a lifelike doll named Brahms and bad things happen. Rated PG-13. Thematic elements, disturbing images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 26 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE CALL OF THE WILD Entertaining update of Jack London’s tale of a brave dog in the Klondike featuring a realistic, but mildly distancing computer-generated dog. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, peril, some violence. 1 hour, 45 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D DOLITTLE Rated PG. Profanity, crude humor. 1 hour, 46 minutes. CG16.
D FANTASY ISLAND Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, suggestive material, drug content, terror, violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B FROZEN II Rated PG. Some thematic elements, action/peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16.
C THE GENTLEMEN Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug content, violence. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16.
C IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE TruTV’s Impractical Jokers return to determine who’s left out when there’s only three Paula Abdul concert tickets to share. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive content, brief nudity, some drug references. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16.
C+ THE INVISIBLE MAN Intriguing premise — woman (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself possibly shadowed by abusive partner — eventually unravels into violent B-movie. Rated R. Profanity, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content, adventure action. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B THE LODGE Dark, but spotty film of siblings spending time with possibly crazed potential stepmother (Riley Keough) at a mountain cabin. Rated R. Profanity, brief nudity, some bloody images, disturbing violence. 1 hour 48 minutes. CG16.
A 1917 Rated R. Profanity, some disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Animated feature in which Deku and his Hero Academy classmates take on villain Nine. Rated PG-13. Profanity, violence. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.