The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR ANNA — Luc Besson action film about a lethally talented female Russian assassin (Sasha Luss). Rated R. Profanity, some sexual content, strong violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B CHILD’S PLAY Entertaining reworking of “Child’s Play” franchise imagines the doll Chucky as a smart device-controlling AI gone bad. More creepy and gory than scary. Rated R. Frequent profanity, bloody horror violence. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ THE DEAD DON’T DIE Jim Jarmusch’s under-the-top hipster zombie apocalypse, with Bill Murray and Adam Driver as small-town police officers, shows a dry humor, but not much else. Rated R. Profanity, zombie violence and gore. 1 hour, 43 minutes. CG16.
A TOY STORY 4 A new owner for some of “Toy Story’s” beloved characters plus new toys and top-notch animation make No. 4 a worthy follow to the three before it. Rated G. Suitable for general audiences. 1 hour, 40 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
Also showing
C ALADDIN Live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Aladdin” has solid acting (particularly Will Smith and Naomi Scott), but Guy Ritchie’s direction is a live mess. Rated PG. Some action/peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ AVENGERS: END GAME Super-sized, warm-hearted if occasionally sad follow to “Infinity War” and wind-up of Marvel’s 22 years of superhero films. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sci-fi violence and action. RJ16.
C DARK PHOENIX Latest X-Men installment lacks the characterization or weight needed for viewers to care. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, disturbing images, intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 53 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Summertime guilty pleasure with city-smashing Godzilla taking on equally large monsters. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of monster action violence and destruction. 2 hours, 12 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM Latest in action-/violence-packed “John Wick” series finds the assassin (Keanu Reeves) a target of other assassins. Rated R. Profanity, pervasive strong violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ LATE NIGHT Uneven comedy about a dominating late-night talk show host (Emma Thompson) who brings on a female writer (Mindy Kaling) to rejuvenate her ratings. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C MA An obsessed, vindictive Octavia Spencer adds an enjoyable human touch to an otherwise predictable revenge fantasy involving foolish teenagers. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, teen drug and alcohol use, violent and disturbing material. 1 hour, 39 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth make a great pair of black-suited alien fighters, but there’s little more that feels fresh in this franchise extender. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive material, sci-fi action. 1 hour, 55 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B ROCKETMAN Glitzy, free-flowing look at pop star Elton John that’s high in sparkle and music. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some drug use. 2 hours, 1 minute. CG16, RJ16.
B THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 Solid sequel finds the cats and dogs dealing with new humans and perceived perilous challenges. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 26 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C SHAFT Old School sexist and homophobic jokes sour intergenerational action film of black private investigator John Shaft II (Samuel L. Jackson) and his son (Jessie T. Usher). Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, partial nudity, some drug material, violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.