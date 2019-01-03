The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR ESCAPE ROOM Contestants invited to an elaborate escape room find it’s designed to kill them. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, terror/perilous action, violence. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
Also showing
C AQUAMAN A charismatic Jason Momoa as the undersea superhero gets swamped by a ponderous script and special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, scenes of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 23 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Routine, disappointingly bland bio-pic on rock star Freddie Mercury, despite Rami Malek’s mesmerizing turn as Mercury. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, drug use. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16.
B BUMBLEBEE Refreshing change-of-pace in the “Transformers” series features a winning Hailee Steinfeld, a more human feel, smaller scale and 1980s references. Rated PG. Sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ CREED II Strong story of family legacy in an effective sequel that has fighter Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) taking on the son of the boxer who killed his father. Rated PG-13. Profanity, a scene of sensuality, sports action violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. CG16.
B DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH Charming artwork and a sweet message lift new animation of classic Seuss story far above 2000 live-action version. Rated PG. Brief rude humor. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D HOLMES & WATSON Lazy comedy and overly broad slapstick doom this comic retake on Sherlock Holmes starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. Rated PG-13. Crude sexual material, some violence, language and drug references. 1 hour, 31 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ INSTANT FAMILY Uneven story with a surprisingly serious streak has Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg suddenly discovering life as parents when they agree to be foster parents for a teenager and her two siblings. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, thematic elements, some drug references. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16.
B+ MARY POPPINS RETURNS Emily Blunt is spot-on as the magical nanny who returns to save, with help from lamplighter Lin-Manuel Miranda, a dispirited adult Michael and his children. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements, brief action. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS Strong performances by Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart and Margot Robbie as Elizabeth add life to a familiar story of their rivalry for the throne in 16th century England. Rated PG-13. Sexuality, some violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16.
B THE MULE Clint Eastwood shines as an octogenerian who finds himself a drug runner for a Mexican cartel. Rated R. Frequent profanity, brief sexuality and nudity. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET Charming chemistry between voice actors John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman carries this animated fantasy of a videogame character (Ralph) loose on an adventure on the Internet. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ SECOND ACT Jennifer Lopez fans will find her in top form in this otherwise cliched comedy about a young businesswoman faking a college education she doesn’t have. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual references. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
A SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Inventive animation and fresh storytelling combine for a multi-universe adventure featuring five Spider-, well, beings. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, frenetic sequences of animated action and violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ VICE Christian Bale delivers a memorable performance as Dick Cheney in this free-wheeling, slanted and sometimes factually challenged portrait by director Adam McKay (“The Big Short”). Rated R. Profanity, some violent images. 2 hours, 12 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C WELCOME TO MARWEN Well-intended but tonally-off story of a traumatized beating victim (Steve Carell), who creates a fantasy village populated by dolls to cope with his memory loss. Rated PG-13. Profanity, brief suggestive content, thematic material, some disturbing images, scenes of fantasy violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.