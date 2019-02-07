The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B COLD PURSUIT Bloody, over-the-top action film has Liam Neeson as a Colorado snow plow operator avenging his son’s death by taking on a local crime boss (Tom Bateman). Rated R. Some profanity including sexual references, drug material, strong violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART More of the fast, pop-culture-laden fun of the original, but without the surprise of newness. Rated PG. Rude humor, mild action. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B THE PRODIGY Effective thriller about a mother (Taylor Schilling) whose precocious son (Jackson Robert Scott) may also be a psychopath. Rated R. A sexual reference, brief graphic nudity, disturbing and bloody images, violence. 1 hour, 32 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C WHAT MEN WANT Taraji P. Henson’s appealing energy as a sports agent with the ability to read men’s minds can’t rescue this comedy. Rated R. Profanity, frequent sexual content, some drug material. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
Also showing
C AQUAMAN A charismatic Jason Momoa as the undersea superhero gets swamped by a ponderous script and special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, scenes of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 23 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Routine, disappointingly bland bio-pic on rock star Freddie Mercury, despite Rami Malek’s mesmerizing turn as Mercury. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, drug use. 2 hours, 15 minutes. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor. CG16.
B BUMBLEBEE Refreshing change-of-pace in the “Transformers” series features a winning Hailee Steinfeld, a more human feel, smaller scale and 1980s references. Rated PG. Sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ A DOG’S WAY HOME Sugary, sentimental tale of a dog that crosses Colorado to reunite with her human family. Rated PG. Profanity, thematic elements, some peril. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C ESCAPE ROOM Contestants invited to an elaborate escape room find it’s designed to kill them. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, terror/perilous action, violence. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C GLASS Too many twists and misdirection leads to a fizzled completion of director M. Shyamalan’s superhero trilogy (“Unbreakable,” “Split”) despite stars Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson. Rated PG-13. Profanity, thematic elements, bloody images, violence. 2 hours, 9 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A GREEN BOOK Entertaining yet compelling story of a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his white driver (Viggo Mortensen) during a tour through the Jim Crow South. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, suggestive material, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor. RJ16.
B THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING Good-hearted modern spin on the King Arthur legend that’s fun and kid-appropriate. Rated PG. Profanity, thematic elements including bullying, scary images, fantasy action violence. 2 hours. RJ16, CG16.
B+ MARY POPPINS RETURNS Emily Blunt is spot-on as the magical nanny who returns to save, with help from lamplighter Lin-Manuel Miranda, a dispirited adult Michael and his children. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements, brief action. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16.
C+ MISS BALA Gina Rodriguez is underutilized in a routine crime drama that has her as a makeup artist caught in a drug war fight and playing both sides. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual and drug content, thematic material, sequences of gun violence. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET Charming chemistry between voice actors John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman carries this animated fantasy of a videogame character (Ralph) loose on an adventure on the Internet. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. Nominated for Best Animated Feature. RJ16.
A SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Inventive animation and fresh storytelling combine for a multi-universe adventure featuring five Spider-, well, beings. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, frenetic sequences of animated action and violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. Nominated for Best Animated Feature. CG16.
A THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD Director Peter Jackson’s documentary on World War I, created from restored, colored and audio-supplemented vintage footage. Regular and 3-D versions. CG16.
D THE UPSIDE Unfunny jokes and lack of imagination waste stars Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston in a failed comedy about a street-smart black man caring for a wealthy white paraplegic. Rated PG-13. Suggestive content, drug use. 2 hours, 6 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ VICE Christian Bale delivers a memorable performance as Dick Cheney in this free-wheeling, slanted and sometimes factually challenged portrait by director Adam McKay (“The Big Short”). Rated R. Profanity, some violent images. 2 hours, 12 minutes. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director. CG16.
SPEC
IAL SCREENINGS
THE MET: LIVE IN HD — “CARMEN” Metropolitan Opera production of Bizet’s famed opera about a gypsy and her ill-fated lovers. 3 hours, 40 minutes. 12:55 p.m. Saturday. RJ16.
BTS WORLD TOUR: LOVE YOURSELF Film of South Korean boy band BTS’s 2018 concert in Seoul, South Korea. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday RJ16.
DIRTY DANCING 1987 film in which teenager Jennifer Grey falls for dance instructor Patrick Swayze at a summer resort. 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.