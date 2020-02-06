The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B BIRDS OF PREY Actress Margot Robbie proves hugely watchable as DC Comics character Harley Quinn exploring her post-Joker world. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual and drug material, frequent strong violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
Also showing
C BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Action buddy-cop franchise showing its age in its fourth film with unfocused story and too few chances for the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence chemistry to work. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, brief drug use, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
D DOLITTLE Updating of “Dr. Dolittle” children’s books, about a man who talks with animals, fails on all counts, from story and CGI effects to smothering Robert Downey Jr.’s personality. Rated PG. Profanity, crude humor. 1 hour, 46 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B FROZEN II Rated PG. Some thematic elements, action and peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C THE GENTLEMEN Guy Ritchie crime story combines energy, humor and an all-star cast, but there’s also a whiff of dated machismo and prejudice. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug content, violence. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D GRETEL & HANSEL Re-imagining of the fairytale as a fable of 21st century concerns is visually striking, but sometimes grisly and woefully off the path. Rated PG-13. Disturbing images, thematic content, brief drug material. 1 hour, 27 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ JOJO RABBIT Rated PG-13. Profanity, mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johannson) nominee. CG16.
C+ JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content, adventure action. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B JUST MERCY Rated PG-13. Thematic content including some racial epithets. 2 hours, 16 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ KNIVES OUT Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, sexual references, thematic elements, drug material, brief violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A LITTLE WOMEN Rated PG. Thematic elements, some smoking. 2 hours, 14 minutes. Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh) nominee. RJ16, CG16.
A 1917 Rated R. Profanity, some disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 59 minutes. Best Picture, Best Director (Sam Mendes) nominee. CG16, RJ16.
B ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug use, some strong graphic violence. Best Picture, Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt) Best Director (Quentin Tarantino) nominee. CG16.
A PAIN AND GLORY Director Pedro Almodóvar suggests his own experience in this portrait of an older director (Antonio Banderas) reflecting on the relationship of art and pain. Rated R. Profanity, some graphic nudity, drug use. 1 hour, 53 minutes. Best Actor nominee (Antonio Banderas). CG16.
A PARASITE Dark Korean class satire about two families in conflict. Rated R. Profanity, sexual content, some violence. 2 hours, 12 minutes. Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon Ho) nominee. CG16.
B THE RHYTHM SECTION Blake Lively gives a fresh take on the revenge thriller as a woman out to kill her family’s murderers. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some drug use, violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B SPIES IN DISGUISE Rated PG. Rude humor, action, violence. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.
C+ STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Rated PG-13. Sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 22 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C THE TURNING Update of Henry James’ creepy novella “The Turn Of The Screw” about a nanny (Mackenzie Davis) for two children haunted by her surroundings adds little in scares or meaning. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, some suggestive content, disturbing images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 35 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ UNCUT GEMS — EXTENDED CUT Rated R. Pervasive profanity, some sexual content, brief drug use, violence. 2 hours, 15 minutes. CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGSLOVE STORY 50th anniversary screening of the film romance of class-crossing lovers Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw. 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.
