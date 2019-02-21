The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY Likable story in which an English wrestling family suffers strains when their kids contemplate going pro for someone else. Rated PG-13. Frequent profanity, crude and sexual material, drug content, some violence. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD Sweet close to animated trilogy about a boy and his dragon finds both growing up. Rated PG. Some mild rude humor, adventure action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
NR RUN THE RACE Brothers hoping a football scholarship will lead them to success must adjust their dreams after a serious injury. Rated PG. Thematic content, some teen partying. 1 hour, 41 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
B ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Adaptation of the Yukito Kishiro manga mixes animation, live action and violence, but it’s the story’s complicated heroine who appeals. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hour, 2 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C AQUAMAN A charismatic Jason Momoa as the undersea superhero gets swamped by a ponderous script and special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, scenes of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 23 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B COLD PURSUIT Bloody, over-the-top action film has Liam Neeson as a Colorado snow plow operator avenging his son’s death by taking on a local crime boss (Tom Bateman). Rated R. Some profanity including sexual references, drug material, strong violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ A DOG’S WAY HOME Sugary, sentimental tale of a dog that crosses Colorado to reunite with her human family. Rated PG. Profanity, thematic elements, some peril. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16.
C GLASS Too many twists and misdirection leads to a fizzled completion of director M. Shyamalan’s superhero trilogy (“Unbreakable,” “Split”) despite stars Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson. Rated PG-13. Profanity, thematic elements, bloody images, violence. 2 hours, 9 minutes. CG16.
A GREEN BOOK Entertaining yet compelling story of a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his white driver (Viggo Mortensen) during a tour through the Jim Crow South. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, suggestive material, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor. RJ16, CG16.
C+ HAPPY DEATH DAY 2 U Sequel of time-looped slasher spoof moves its victim into parallel universes that permit character change, but loses some humor in the process. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, thematic elements, violence. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B ISN’T IT ROMANTIC? Enjoyable comedy in which Rebel Wilson suffers a head injury that turns her life into a romantic fantasy. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some sexual material, brief drug reference. 1 hour, 28 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART More of the fast, pop-culture-laden fun of the original, but without the first film’s welcome surprise of the new. Rated PG. Rude humor, mild action. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B+ MARY POPPINS RETURNS Emily Blunt is spot-on as the magical nanny who returns to save, with help from lamplighter Lin-Manuel Miranda, a dispirited adult Michael and his children. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements, brief action. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16.
C+ MISS BALA Gina Rodriguez is underutilized in a routine crime drama that has her as a makeup artist caught in a drug war fight and playing both sides. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual and drug content, thematic material, sequences of gun violence. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16.
B THE PRODIGY Effective, economical thriller about a mother (Taylor Schilling) whose precocious son (Jackson Robert Scott) may also be a psychopath. Rated R. A sexual reference, brief graphic nudity, disturbing and bloody images, violence. 1 hour, 32 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Inventive animation and fresh storytelling combine for a multi-universe adventure featuring five Spider-, well, beings. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, frenetic sequences of animated action and violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. Nominated for Best Animated Feature. CG16.
D THE UPSIDE Unfunny jokes and lack of imagination waste stars Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston in a failed comedy about a street-smart black man caring for a wealthy white paraplegic. Rated PG-13. Suggestive content, drug use. 2 hours, 6 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C WHAT MEN WANT Taraji P. Henson’s appealing energy as a sports agent with the ability to read men’s minds can’t rescue a comedy mired in the obvious and conventional. Rated R. Profanity, frequent sexual content, some drug material. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPEC
IAL SCREENINGS
THE MET: LIVE IN HD — “LA FILLE DU REGIMENT” Metropolitan Opera production of the Donizetti opera, starring soprano Pretty Yende and tenor Javier Camarena. 11:55 a.m. Saturday RJ16.
GONE WITH THE WIND 80th anniversary screening of the 1939 classic Civil War drama with Vivian Leigh and Clark Gable. 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m. March 17 and 6 p.m. March 18. RJ16.