MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The next time the Big 12 schedules a bye week, Baylor should politely decline.
Given 12 days to prepare for No. 14 West Virginia, the Bears looked like they hadn’t practiced at all. They were outplayed, outcoached, outmanned and most definitely outscored by a West Virginia squad that pounced on the Bears in every conceivable way.
Reeling off 41 unanswered first-half points, the Mountaineers stormed to a 58-14 blowout with the nation watching in a rare Thursday night game before 53,117 fans at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“I didn’t see this coming,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “I thought we practiced well and I thought we would play well. We knew West Virginia would be excited and ready to go. But we didn’t play well in any phase.”
The loss dropped the Bears to 0-4 in Morgantown since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. But the first three games were all hotly contested. This one was simply an embarrassment for the Bears (4-4, 2-3) after coming close to beating No. 6 Texas in a 23-17 loss on Oct. 13 in Austin.
Maybe it’s just a coincidence, but the Bears were rocked by Oklahoma State, 59-16, following their only bye week last season. The Bears will face the Cowboys in their next game Nov. 3 at McLane Stadium.
“I don’t want to say we weren’t focused, but we weren’t doing our job at a high level and we weren’t playing hard enough to get the job done,” said Baylor safety Verkedric Vaughns. “As a competitor, you don’t ever want to lose that bad. We’re going to feel it and it’s going to carry over to the next game, and it’s going to motivate us from here on out.”
After opening the season with five straight wins, West Virginia (6-1, 4-1) couldn’t get its offense moving in a 30-14 loss to Iowa State on Oct. 13 in Ames. The Mountaineers produced just 152 yards in that game, but they surpassed that total in the first quarter against the Bears as they amassed 182 yards and opened up a 10-0 lead.
But the first quarter was a mere blip compared to the second quarter as the Mountaineers rang up 31 points and made the rest of the game anticlimactic.
Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier finished his night 17 of 27 for 353 yards and three touchdowns and didn’t throw an interception in the first three quarters before Jack Allison stepped in and hit all four of his passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Baylor sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer struggled through his worst game in two seasons as he hit just one of eight passes for 22 yards while throwing three interceptions. It marked the first time in his Baylor career that he had thrown more than one interception in a game.
Jalan McClendon replaced Brewer with the Bears trailing 34-0 with 6:11 left in the second quarter. Rhule said he doesn’t know if Brewer was suffering concussion-like symptoms, but said he “looked out of it” and decided to keep him out the rest of the game after consulting with the Baylor trainers.
McClendon gave the Bears a little spark as he hit 16 of 21 for 183 yards, but for all practical purposes the game was over when he stepped in.
Besides Brewer’s three interceptions, West Virginia sacked Baylor’s quarterbacks five times.
“It definitely hurts your chances when you turn the ball over that many times,” said Baylor center Sam Tecklenburg. “That’s on everyone. That’s on us as an O-line protecting and making sure the quarterbacks have plenty of time to see where they’ve got to go. It’s on the whole offense, so we’re going to definitely have to make that a focus point next week.”
The Mountaineers gave a preview of things to come when Grier hit an uncovered Will Jennings for a 53-yard touchdown on the third play of the game.
The Bears briefly stopped the avalanche when Evan Staley missed a 44-yard field goal and Baylor’s James Lynch blocked a 40-yard field goal after Keith Washington intercepted a Brewer pass that fell out of Denzel Mims’ arms.
After Toyous Avery’s interception set up the Mountaineers at Baylor’s 33, the Bears’ defense put up another stand at the 8 before Staley drilled a 25-yard field goal to open up a 10-0 lead with 2:53 left in the first quarter.
The Mountaineers threatened to score their second touchdown when they moved to Baylor’s 15. But Lynch came through again as he sacked Grier for a 15-yard loss. Staley connected on a 47-yard field goal to give West Virginia a 13-0 lead.
But once the onslaught of touchdowns came in the second quarter, the Bears seemed helpless to stop any play West Virginia threw at them.
Grier began locking into a groove and threw a perfect 25-yard touchdown pass to David Sills over Baylor cornerback Derrek Thomas for a 25-yard touchdown to open up a 20-0 lead with 8:23 left in the first half.
On West Virginia’s next possession, Grier hit Sills in stride again as he beat Baylor cornerback Jameson Houston down the left sideline for a 65-yard touchdown.
Brewer threw his third interception when Shea Campbell gave the Mountaineers the ball at Baylor’s 33. Two plays later, Martell Pettaway broke up the middle for a 33-yard touchdown to push the Mountaineers to a 34-0 lead with 6:11 left in the second quarter.
West Virginia wasn’t through in the first half as Tevin Bush broke down the right sideline for 79 yards before Vaughns dragged him down at the 1. Grier finished it off with a 1-yard touchdown to run to push the lead to 41-0 with 3:09 left in the second quarter.
“He (Grier) is a very smart guy,” Vaughns said. “He’s a fifth-year senior like me. He knows how to read a lot of stuff and he did a great job tonight. They’ve got good receivers. Every Big 12 team has good receivers. They played a solid game tonight.”
The Mountaineers extended their lead to 44-0 to open the second half before the Bears finally scored when freshman Josh Fleeks ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 9:52 left in the third quarter.
West Virginia answered with a 72-yard drive that ended with Leddie Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run before McClendon finished off a 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Stepping in for Grier late in the third quarter, Allison hit Jennings for a 36-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to push West Virginia’s lead to 58-14.
“I’m not going to take anything from West Virginia, but we dropped passes and didn’t make blocks,” Rhule said. “In the second half, we made a few more plays and scored. We can’t just keep giving them layups (interceptions). They’ve got dynamic guys.”