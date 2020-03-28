Lorena receiver Ty Moore announced his commitment to Baylor on Friday night.
Moore was a Tribune-Herald Super Centex first-team selection in 2019 as he made 55 catches for 1,283 yards and 15 touchdowns as Lorena’s primary offensive weapon.
The 6-3, 190-pound Moore is the son of longtime Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.