Retired Army SGT first class Mark Denmon has a selfie taken with Miss Texas Chandler Foreman as she visits with patients and staff at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center at part of the Valentine Day festivities.
Most Popular
-
Man arrested, accused of trying to run woman off roadway
-
River Square Center downtown hitting auction block
-
Baylor works to soothe ruffled feathers over exclusive tailgating contract
-
Mike Copeland: The Market on Washington; McGregor moves; McLane buy; Gas prices
-
Waco man arrested, accused of animal cruelty
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.