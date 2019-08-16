Mayborn Museum Assistant Collections Manager Sabrina Thomas adjust a World War I uniform belonging to Fred Hale as part of an exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Baylor School of Education. Hale, a native of Henderson, Texas, along with his wife, Edith, were the first people to donate $1 million to the Baylor SOE. Hale joined the United States Naval Air Force in 1917 and after the war became a public school teacher in Ranger, Texas. Hale established a $1 million endowment at the SOE for the preparation of public school administrators. Funds have supported graduate students earning principal certification and the Fred and Edith Hale Center for Educational Leadership, designed to support research, staff development and leadership programs for Texas schools and administrators. The exhibit is on display now through December at the Mayborn.