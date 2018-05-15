A Mart High School senior will now have the means to follow her grandmother’s footsteps to Baylor University thanks to a surprise $50,000 scholarship made possible by a Mart alumnus.
Grace Boyer is the first recipient of the Dorothy Schneider Davis Memorial Scholarship, funded by a new $1 million endowment donated by Mart High School alumnus James L. Davis.
“I didn’t know this was coming,” Boyer said after the scholarship was announced at a school awards ceremony Monday night. “Not at all. It was just really shocking. I dreamed of going to Baylor my entire life, and that scholarship is going to make that possible.”
The Davis family set up the endowment at the Waco Foundation to fund full tuition for one Mart graduate each year.
Boyer said scholarship will help cover her books, tuition and housing. Boyer plans to major in health science studies, then attend medical school to give back to others after she graduates, she said.
“I have a service heart, and I think it comes from my grandmother,” Grace Boyer said. “She was a teacher for 47 years at Waco ISD, and I have always aspired to be like her and touch as many hearts as she did.”
Boyer’s grandmother, who died of cancer four years ago this month, was a Baylor graduate and instilled in Boyer the dream of attending college there, said her parents, Candyce and Sean Boyer.
“Baylor would have been a possibility (before the scholarship), but I didn’t know how we were going to be able to pay for it,” Candyce Boyer said. “It’s something she has dreamed of, and my mother put that idea in her head as a young child many years ago, taking her to the Baylor football games. My mother was a die-hard Baylor football fan, and Gracie just took it from there. The roots grew.”
Sandra Maddox, Davis’ oldest daughter, presented the scholarship, which is named after Davis’ wife. The idea for the scholarship came after voters passed a $9.2 million bond in November to build a new high school, which also got a $7 million donation from the Davises earlier this year, she said. The district will host a groundbreaking for the new campus at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“We wanted to give a scholarship that was a full scholarship for four years — that way nobody would have any debt,” Maddox said. “And we wanted to honor a person who was not only academically strong but could use the money. It would make a difference for them in being able to go to the college of their choice.”
Mart ISD has never seen a scholarship fund like this, said Natalie Kelinske, the Waco Foundation’s communications and donor services director. But Davis and his family have been generous supporters of the school system in the last few years.
Davis, who owns West Texas Gas, has also donated $400,000 to infrastructure and he has a planned donation of $850,000 for road construction in Mart.
“Mr. Davis has made significant investments into the city of Mart,” Kelinske said before the ceremony. “I think it’s fairly extraordinary for one donor to give at this level over a short period of time in an effort to boost the city.”
Grace Boyer was chosen by a scholarship committee to receive the funds, Maddox said. Grace Boyer stood out because she was well-rounded and had a strong desire to “go for it,” Maddox said.
“You could see by her activities she was almost too busy and still she made great grades,” Maddox said. “She still persevered and we knew she would be a success. It came as bonus after it was all over that I went to Baylor, and my dad went to Baylor for a short period of time. That was an extra little bit of fit that we had this our first year.”
Grace Boyer is the National Honor Society president, the Student Activities Government vice president, class secretary and band captain.
Among other accomplishments, she is also a recent graduate of EMT school through a dual credit program at McLennan Community College, according to a press release from the Waco Foundation.
Grace Boyer was also a nominee for this year’s Youth Citizenship Award by the Waco Rotary Club for her service to the Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, which serves the Mart area because the town doesn’t have a local emergency medical service, the release states.
Maddox said Grace Boyer’s service to others was key to her selection.
“We wouldn’t have it any other way,” Maddox said. “I don’t even believe she wouldn’t have been selected had she not been that kind of individual. Our whole idea in the money we’re giving to Mart ISD and to the scholarship fund is for the future. And the future means you grow, it produces fruit and it gives back to the community.”