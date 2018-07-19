A man was shot once in the head after a fight in the parking lot of the H-E-B at 3801 N. 19th St. Thursday evening, Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said.
The victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the shooting, Holt said. Police responded shortly before 8 p.m. and found the wounded man in a black BMW sedan, he said. The man was breathing and talking when he was put in the ambulance, Holt said.
There were several witnesses, who reported the victim and three others were fighting before the shot was fired, he said. The three others got into a small SUV and left in an unknown direction, Holt said.
Detailed descriptions of the SUV and the three people involved were not immediately available.
Near-drowning
A swimmer at the Waco Family YMCA rescued a 7-year-old girl who was found floating face down in the outdoor pool Thursday afternoon.
A lifeguard also came to the girl’s aid as she was pulled from the pool, and emergency responders were called to the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Kim Whatley said she was taking a break from swimming when she noticed the young girl.
“I was sitting in the shade outside by the pool and I noticed the little girl floating, but I thought she was just playing around,” Whatley said. “She looked so limp, so that is when I realized she wasn’t playing.”
Whatley said she jumped into the pool, grabbed her and yelled for help. The girl was pulled out of the water and the lifeguard came to the girl’s aid.
The lifeguard was able to detect a weak pulse, but the girl was unresponsive, Whatley said. As emergency responders arrived, the girl started coughing up water.
Firefighters said the girl was awake when she was taken away by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
“By the grace of God, I think she will be OK. That is all thanks to God,” Whatley said.
YMCA officials did not respond to requests for comment.