A 22-year-old Waco man killed in a shooting last week at an off-campus student apartment complex near Baylor University was identified by police Tuesday.
Dairse Kevion Holder was shot and killed at The Grove Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Drive, early Friday morning after a verbal confrontation, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. No arrests had been made by Tuesday morning, and the investigation was continuing, police said.
Swanton said several people were at a Halloween night gathering when the confrontation started. Police were called at about 12:35 a.m., after Holder had been shot then taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.
Holder later died at the hospital, Swanton said. Another man was shot at the same gathering but was treated for injuries and released.
Neither Holder or the second injured man lived at the apartments, Swanton said. The Grove, built about a decade ago, has 192 two- and three-bedroom units intended for Baylor, McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College students.
Sexual assault of child
A 46-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he raped a 15-year-old girl who had agreed to go to his motel room for cigarettes, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Eliud Deleon, of Waco, was arrested at New Road Inn, 4000 N. Interstate 35 frontage road. He met a 15-year-old girl at a South Waco convenience store Sunday afternoon and told her he would give her cigarettes back at his motel room if she went with him, Swanton said.
Deleon forced himself on the girl in the room at about 3:30 p.m., and the girl later left and went home, where she reported the assault, Swanton said.
The two did not know each other before their encounter at the convenience store, Swanton said. Police investigated the girl’s claims and went back to the motel, where they found Deleon.
Police arrested Deleon at his room shortly after 7 p.m. on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $20,000.
Prostitution promotion
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators last week rescued a woman whom a DeSoto man was trying to sell to an undercover detective for sex, authorities said.
Devonte R. Roberson, 27, of DeSoto, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of promotion of prostitution after a human trafficking investigation that began Friday afternoon.
Detective Joseph Scaramucci found an online advertisement Friday offering sexual services, an arrest affidavit states. The phone number in the ad was identical to numbers listed in online sex solicitations in other Texas cities, it states.
In the affidavit, Scaramucci said he texted the phone number, posing as a man interested in engaging in sex acts with a woman. The affidavit states Scaramucci agreed on a price for sex acts and agreed to meet a woman at a Waco location.
“While conducting surveillance at the location agreed on to carry out those acts, I observed a vehicle driven by Devonte Roberson arrive, bringing that female to engage in the acts,” the affidavit states. “After making contacts with those parties, I learned that Roberson brought the female as a form of ‘safety.’ ”
Authorities arrested Roberson near Valley Mills Drive and Dutton Avenue at about 2 p.m. Friday on the felony charges. Officers said more charges are possible.
According to a statement from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was also identified and rescued with the help of Unbound, a local nonprofit that offers services to victims of human trafficking.
Roberson was booked into McLennan County Jail. He posted bond listed at $5,000 and was released from custody Saturday.
DWI chase
McGregor police arrested a man on a felony driving while intoxicated charge and a felony evading charge Monday afternoon after he hit a parked car and led police on a chase through town, Detective Ron McCurry said Tuesday.
Jason Lee Vandiver, 36, of McGregor, crashed his white Ford pickup into an unoccupied car in the 900 block of South Madison Avenue at about 1:20 p.m., and while an officer was at the scene talking to the victim, Vandiver drove back by at a high rate of speed, McCurry said.
The officer tried to stop Vandiver, but he fled, McCurry said. He said McGregor Police Chief James Burson joined the chase, which continued through the city and several neighborhoods.
Vandiver pulled into a driveway and continued to the rear of a house in the 1000 block of South Madison Avenue, about a block from the initial crash, and police were able to detain him quickly, McCurry said.
Police believe Vandiver was intoxicated at the time of the crash and chase and they received a search warrant for a blood sample that was taken at the jail, he said. Vandiver was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of DWI and a state jail felony charge of evading arrest.
He was later released from McLennan County Jail on $8,000 bond.
Additional charges are possible, McCurry said.
