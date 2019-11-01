A shooting early Friday morning at a Waco apartment complex left one man dead and another wounded, Waco police said.
Officers responded to a shooting at The Grove Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Drive, according to Waco police spokesman Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton. Dispatch logs indicate the call came in at about 12:35 a.m.
Details are limited, but Swanton said a 22-year-old man was killed when several individuals were involved in a verbal fight. The fight turned deadly when one of those involved began shooting.
The 22-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital. Swanton said his name was not available pending notification of family.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital by McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson.
The shooting also injured a second man, Davion Hawkins, who was treated at a local hospital and released, Swanton said.
Both victims were at a party being held at the apartment complex, Swanton said. Neither was a resident of the apartments.
No arrests were made immediately, and the investigation remains ongoing, Swanton said.
Injury to child
The father of a 5-month-old boy was arrested hours after the child’s mother was arrested on similar charges accusing the pair of hurting their baby in mid-October, police said.
Arreon Patton, 20, of Moody, was booked into McLennan County Jail late Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child, a second-degree felony charge of endangering a child and a Class A misdemeanor charge of failure to report child abuse. The child’s mother, Haley L. Bowchillon, 20, of Moody, was arrested earlier on the same charges.
Moody Police Chief Roger Kennedy said the pair’s 5-month-old son was taken to a local medical facility with “unexplained injuries” last month. He declined to discuss the injuries, but said the boy had several marks visible on his body and that some of his injuries were in the process of healing.
After the boy received medical treatment, Child Protective Services removed him from the parents’ care as police investigated, Kennedy said. He said the boy is in foster care, but CPS documents related to the case were unavailable Friday.
Patton and Bowchillon remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday, with bond listed at $127,500 each.
Stalking arrests
Robinson police arrested two men on unrelated stalking charges Thursday, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O’Connor said.
Gerald Ray Patterson Jr., 45, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. after violating a protective order prohibiting him from having contact with a victim in a previous stalking case against Patterson, O’Connor said.
Patterson was seen driving by the victim’s house multiple times and had “obscene and annoying” communications with the victim, he said. Over several weeks, Patterson called nine times and sent more than 50 text messages that included threats to the victim and the victim’s partner, according to an arrest affidavit.
He was arrested on a stalking charge related to the same victim earlier this year, and a judge had issued an order prohibiting him from having contact with the person. Police arrested Patterson on a Class A misdemeanor charge of violating a protective order and a third degree felony charge of stalking.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $10,000.
In an unrelated case, Robinson police arrested Nathaniel Earl Tierce, 40, of Axtell, on Thursday afternoon at the McLennan County Courthouse, where he was scheduled to appear in relation to a previous stalking charge.
An alleged victim made two reports to police last month, and police got a warrant charging Tierce with third degree felony stalking. The victim reported Tierce sent multiple letters and text messages, which police determined to be obscene and harassing, O’Connor said. About 20 days later, he sent more text messages and approached the victim at a sporting event in Waco, he said.
Tierce remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $30,000.
