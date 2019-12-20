A man attempting to cross train tracks near South 17th Street and Webster Avenue was critically injured when he was hit by a train, Waco police Sgt. T.J. Beaudin said.
A Union Pacific train conductor called police at about 11:40 a.m. and said he believed he had hit a man, Beaudin said. Police, fire and American Medical Response authorities arrived and found the man unconscious and suffering from critical injuries.
First responders took the man to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Beaudin said the man was breathing but remained unconscious.
The train was traveling southwest under the 17th Street viaduct when it hit the man.
Armed robbery
Lacy Lakeview police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last week.
The man jumped the store counter and threatened the clerk with a firearm before opening the register and leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said. Police responded to the store in the 700 block of New Dallas Highway shortly before midnight Dec. 11.
Surveillance video appears to show the man cover his face with a ski mask under a blue bandanna before entering the store, Truehitt said. After the robbery, he left the area in an extended cab pickup, he said.
It is unknown if anyone else was involved in the robbery. The clerk was the only other person in the store, and no one was injured, Truehitt said.
Police released surveillance images Friday. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 799-2479 in reference to case 19-0970.
To see the surveillance images, visit wacotrib.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.