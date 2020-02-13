A Grand Prairie man died early Thursday in a fiery collision between two tractor-trailers on Interstate 35 that tied up northbound traffic for hours near Robinson, authorities said.
Jesus Salas Rodriguez, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, which happened at about 12:45 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
The DPS reported Rodriguez was headed north in an 18-wheeler when he collided with a Freightliner tractor-trailer parked on the inside shoulder. His truck then struck a Chevrolet Tahoe and became fully engulfed in flames, Howard said.
The two occupants of the Freightliner were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco. No other injuries were reported.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported the wreck backed up traffic for about a mile. It was reported cleared by 8 a.m. Thursday.
Single-vehicle wreck
A 60-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was trapped by live electrical lines that fell on her car in a single-vehicle crash near Austin Avenue and 13th Street on Thursday morning, police said.
It appears the woman had a medical episode as she was driving a Hyundai Sonata north on 13th Street, which led to her entering the intersection at Austin at a high rate of speed, Waco police Sgt. T.J. Beaudin said. She hit a utility pole, then a concrete barrier, Beaudin said.
Live electrical lines fell on the car and delayed firefighters’ efforts to reach the woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, he said. An officer found Oncor Electric Delivery workers nearby who were able to cut the power to the lines.
The woman was unconscious as emergency responders freed her from the car, Beaudin said. She was transported to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon, he said.
Theft ring
A former McLennan County adult probation officer was arrested early Thursday in connection with what the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office called a multi-county theft and burglary ring.
Brittany Gail Hanzlicek, 29, was one of several suspects arrested this week on second-degree felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity in the case, which involved a crime ring spanning McLennan, Lampasas, Navarro and Bell counties, officials said.
Hazlicek was terminated from her position within the last month, authorities said.
According to the arrest affidavit, Hanzlicek worked with several other people over several months to steal property and conceal it at her Speegleville home. The group coordinated to sell or trade the property for money or drugs, the affidavit states.
Multiple search warrants uncovered property hidden around the county. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara estimated that more than $130,000 in property was taken from several private and commercial properties in Central Texas.
Others arrested on the organized crime charge include Barry Blagg, 54, Robert Carr, 29, Robert Sears, 47, Heather Denise McHargue, 39, and Tamra Nicole Robinson, 41. They were being held Thursday in McLennan County Jail, each with bond listed at $40,000. Hanzlicek and Carr had been released on bond by Thursday evening.
Deputies announced Thursday they are seeking the public’s help in locating Nathan Wade Cross, 30, and Lydon “Wesley” McHargue, 42. The remaining two suspects were expected to be arrested by the end of the day, authorities said.
Swanton retirement
After an almost 40-year career with the Waco Police Department, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton is set to retire at the end of March.
Swanton, 58, publicly announced Thursday his intentions to retire effective March 27. He joined the department as a 19-year-old cadet in October 1980 and has served as the department’s spokesman for the past nine years. Swanton said he plans to step in as a partner with a Florida-based company that teaches and trains police, attorneys, judges, military members and others on counseling domestic and sexual assault victims.
Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said he has worked with Swanton for a long time and has a lot of respect for him and his life of dedication to public service, including his time as the public face of the department.
“In our profession, it is not uncommon for people to stay 35 to 40 years, and we have a number of people who do that. But when you think of people who have devoted what is really their entire adult life to public service, you need to take a step back and recognize how significant that is,” Holt said. “I am in awe of our people who dedicate that much of their life to public service and the profession of law enforcement, and certainly in Pat’s case he is leaving the profession better than he found it.”
Swanton’s announcement Thursday comes a month after the department announced plans to hire a civilian spokesperson by May. Swanton was going to become supervisor of the Community Outreach unit, a position left vacant with the retirement of Sgt. Mark Mitzel.
“I knew I was fixing to be gone shortly and I didn’t want to move into a new position, get everyone settled, make changes and then all of a sudden have the department need to break in a new sergeant,” Swanton said. “I am not happy with the (realignment), I don’t like it, I don’t think it’s a good move for the city to do and I don’t think the citizens will warm as much to a civilian PIO (public information officer) as they do a sworn PIO. … But that really didn’t have anything to do with me leaving.”
Swanton said although he is retiring, he will be dedicated to his new education role and plans to travel across the country and internationally in his new position. He said he also plans to travel with his wife of 29 years, Shirley.
“Shirley and I are absolutely going to enjoy life,” Swanton said. “There are lots of things that we want to see and do, but we are Waco-based, love the community in which we live and I still anticipate having some input in and around Waco on occasion.”
