Class acts
The National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform and the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, as part of a national recognition program, have designated Midway ISD’s Woodgate Intermediate School as a Texas School to Watch.
Woodgate Intermediate joins approximately 45 other campuses across Texas with this distinction.
The school was recognized in Austin at the Making Middle School Matter Symposium hosted by Texas Association of Secondary School Principals on March 1-3. It will be recognized nationally in Washington, D.C., at the National Forum Schools to Watch Conference on June 24-27.
State leaders selected Woodgate Intermediate School for its academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organizational structure and processes.
The Schools to Watch selection process is based on a written application that requires schools to show how they met criteria developed by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform. Schools that appeared to meet the criteria were then visited by state teams, which observed classrooms, interviewed administrators, teachers, students and parents, and looked at achievement data, suspension rates, quality of lessons and student work.
Schools are recognized for a three-year period, and at the end of three years, they must demonstrate progress on specific goals in order to be redesignated.
Launched in 1999, Schools to Watch began as a national program to identify middle-grades schools across the country that were meeting or exceeding 37 researched based criteria developed by the National Forum.
Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12 was recently recognized for its exceptional work in communications at the 58th annual Star Awards Celebration, hosted by Texas Public Relations Association.
The ESC Region 12 communications team took home five Gold Star Awards for its transformED infographic, student artwork calendar, Meal Appeal University culinary training identity, Counselor Connection newsletter and All Star Fundraiser materials.
It also won two Best of Category awards for its student artwork calendar and Counselor Connection newsletter.
Awards were classified by medium, such as newsletters, posters, photography, graphics and websites, and categories were further divided by the number of students served by school or region.
This year, 1,460 entries were submitted, which is the highest number of entries ever received.
