KC Lightfoot just keeps outdoing himself -- and everyone else, too.
Baylor's Lightfoot won a duel of the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked pole vaulters in the country, breaking his own school record yet again with a mark of 19-1½ at the Iowa State Classic on Friday in Ames, Iowa.
“You kind of run out of superlatives for KC,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “He had another good day. He had to work a little bit earlier, but once he got rolling he started having a pretty good day up there. It was a great competition with (South Dakota's) Chris Nilsen there. I’m happy for KC. He’s just keeps on keeping on.”
Lightfoot, a sophomore from Lee’s Summit, Mo., regained the No. 1 spot in the NCAA that he had relinquished to South Dakota’s Nilsen, defeating Nilsen (18-6¾) with a school and facility-record mark.
Meanwhile, at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., Baylor's Jalen Seals and Celia Holmes took home victories for the Bears.
Holmes, a former Live Oak standout, won the women’s mile with a personal-best time of 4:51.99, while Seals took the men’s long jump title with a mark of 24-81/4.
