Update: Mother arrested in death of toddler found in trash bin
Two charged with shooting AK-47 at officer while fleeing East Waco shooting
Man, 27, accused of raping teen in Lacy Lakeview
Police: Mother arrested in death of boy, 2, after sending police on frantic search
Mike Copeland: Cinemark permit; L3Harris spending; Restaurant roundup; Creative Waco grants
