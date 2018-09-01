With less than a minute left in the game, Fairfield made a defensive stand against Rusk which gained the Eagles the final possession of the game. From there on out, Fairfield ran out the clock as the Eagles won their season opener, 36-28.
After Fairfield jumped out to an 8-0 lead, Rusk bounced back to take a 20-8 lead at the half. The Eagles responded well in the third quarter, scoring twice while holding Rusk scoreless, to take a 24-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
Hillsboro 58, West 7
The Eagles jumped out to a 38-0 lead en route to their 58-7 win over West Friday night.
Groesbeck 60, Rice 3
Just give the ball to Ameer Lee. The Groesbeck running back averaged 19.6 yards per carry as the Goats throttled Rice, 60-3.
Lee finished with 235 yards on 12 carries for two touchdowns. While Lee took care of business on the ground, quarterback Ty Hale finished with 140 passing yards for three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Whitney 27, Jarrell 12
Quarterback Devin Wilson completed 12 of 20 pass attempts for 226 yards and two touchdowns as Whitney topped Jarrell, 27-12.
Wilson’s top target was Kolby Tanner who hauled in eight catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.
Crawford 40, Tolar 14
The Pirates used their stifling defense – holding Tolar to 60 yards of total offense in the entire first half – to open their season with a 40-14 victory Friday night.
Hubbard 40, Bartlett 6
Behind a balanced offensive attack, Hubbard defeated Bartlett, 40-6.
Daylan Slade carried the ball 11 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Logan Morris completed nine of 11 passes for 178 yard and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Hubbard finished with 425 yards of total offense, while the Jaguars’ defense held Bartlett to only 162 yards.
Colton Reed finished with 10 tackles and a sack as Hubbard’s defense limited Bartlett to zero passing yards.